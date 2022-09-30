Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine
Jackson set to make Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony
Stacey Abrams looks to win Black men in bid for Ga. governor
Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master
1/6 chairman: Ginni Thomas reiterates false election claims
Biden: ‘Our country hurts’ after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
Capitol riot jury picked for 1st seditious conspiracy trial
New federal prisons chief vows to fix troubles, regain trust
High stakes for O’Rourke in Texas governor’s debate Friday
EPA doubles money for electric school buses as demand soars
