IAN NEWS: Live updates | Ian heads to South Carolina | DC-area events canceled | Phillies-Nationals series adjusted | What is storm surge?
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

Jackson set to make Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony

Stacey Abrams looks to win Black men in bid for Ga. governor

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

1/6 chairman: Ginni Thomas reiterates false election claims

Biden: ‘Our country hurts’ after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

Capitol riot jury picked for 1st seditious conspiracy trial

New federal prisons chief vows to fix troubles, regain trust

High stakes for O’Rourke in Texas governor’s debate Friday

EPA doubles money for electric school buses as demand soars

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up