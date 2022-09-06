HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

Lawyer’s mission: Translate Tenn.’s bewildering abortion ban

DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida

Biden blasts ‘extreme’ GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips

What to watch in Massachusetts’ primary election

New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died

America’s secrets: Trump’s unprecedented disregard of norms

Latest News

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

