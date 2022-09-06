AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search Red…

Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea Lawyer’s mission: Translate Tenn.’s bewildering abortion ban DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida Biden blasts ‘extreme’ GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips What to watch in Massachusetts’ primary election New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died America’s secrets: Trump’s unprecedented disregard of norms Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.