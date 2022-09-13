Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives' | Rules for those paying respect to queen | Remembering queen's visit to Children's National
AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 12:00 AM

Democrats try to seize political offensive ahead of midterms

RI governor faces tough primary in bid for 1st full term

Biden’s midterm self-edit: Less talk about inflation woes

Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a ‘national purpose’ for US

Justice Kagan cautions Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy

Biden to announce new support for US biotech production

Malerba sworn in as 1st Native American in US Treasurer post

After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

Georgia’s shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta

