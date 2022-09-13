AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Democrats try to seize political offensive ahead of midterms
RI governor faces tough primary in bid for 1st full term
Biden’s midterm self-edit: Less talk about inflation woes
Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
Biden hopes ending cancer can be a ‘national purpose’ for US
Justice Kagan cautions Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy
Biden to announce new support for US biotech production
Malerba sworn in as 1st Native American in US Treasurer post
After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
Georgia’s shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta
