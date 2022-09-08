RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia | Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 12:00 AM

Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on ‘MAGA Republicans’

Rep. Katie Porter’s university housing deal draws scrutiny

RBG’s fashion collar highlights children’s charity auction

Judge nixes Oath Keepers leader’s bid to delay Jan. 6 trial

Obamas return to the White House, unveil official portraits

Michael Flynn: From government insider to holy warrior

Senate to vote on same-sex marriage in coming weeks

GOP gives thumbs down to Biden’s $47B emergency request

Cuba says US is acting immorally by keeping it on blacklist

Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions

