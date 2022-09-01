RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AP-NORC poll: 2 in 10 report experience with gun violence

White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall

No more ‘nuance’: Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers

Unfinished business: Biden sharpens his attacks on Trumpism

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens

A timeline of the investigation into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago docs

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%

Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

Chaplain who sexually abused inmates gets 7 years in prison

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

CACI wins $5.7 billion award to start privatizing Air Force network management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up