RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill | Russian military recruiter shot | Protests after Putin's call-up | Ukrainians scared by referendums
AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 12:00 AM

Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss’ Jan. 6 sedition case

Wisconsin’s Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid

Cara Mund’s House pitch rides on abortion, outsider appeal

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path: From Yale to jail

Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win

False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms

CBO: Biden’s student debt plan would cost $400 billion

Biden’s mixed record forces some Dems into odd balancing act

Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe

Harris focuses Asia trip on security, adds tour to Korea DMZ

