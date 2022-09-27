AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss’ Jan. 6 sedition case Wisconsin’s Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid Cara…

Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss’ Jan. 6 sedition case Wisconsin’s Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid Cara Mund’s House pitch rides on abortion, outsider appeal Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path: From Yale to jail Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms CBO: Biden’s student debt plan would cost $400 billion Biden’s mixed record forces some Dems into odd balancing act Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe Harris focuses Asia trip on security, adds tour to Korea DMZ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.