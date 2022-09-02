RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Domingo

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years for Jan. 6 riot

Alaska Natives celebrate Peltola’s historic House election

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling

Covering Gorbachev: AP remembers his wit, wisdom, warmth

Jan. 6 panel asks former Speaker Gingrich for information

Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master

Sexual assault spike spurs military to focus on prevention

