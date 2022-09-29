AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

In Minnesota, abortion keys Keith Ellison’s 2nd term hopes US: Focus new Russia sanctions on oil revenue, arms supplies Records…

In Minnesota, abortion keys Keith Ellison’s 2nd term hopes US: Focus new Russia sanctions on oil revenue, arms supplies Records contradict Majewski’s account of military punishment McConnell suggests better odds of Republicans taking Senate US announces $1.1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices due to hurricane VP Harris to visit DMZ after North Korean missile tests Vaccine appears to protect against monkeypox, CDC says Supreme Court keeping live audio as it opens again to public Biden on ending hunger in US: ‘I know we can do this’ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.