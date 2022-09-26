RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 12:00 AM

From Yale to jail: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path

False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms

Biden’s mixed record forces some Dems into odd balancing act

Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 counts

Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control

Ceremony and controversy await Harris during visit to Asia

CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri’s hideout

‘Fighting fit’: Trial to show Oath Keepers’ road to Jan. 6

GOP quiet as Arizona Democrats condemn abortion ruling

Abortion is a matter of ‘freedom’ for Biden and Democrats

Latest News

