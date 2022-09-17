Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | EPL resumes with tributes to queen | Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours
AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022

US asks appeals court to lift judge’s Mar-a-Lago probe hold

Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms

Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg auction brings in nearly $517K

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House

Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

Charles’ history with US presidents: He’s met 10 of past 14

Military intel chief says Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal

Pelosi to visit Armenia as cease-fire with Azerbaijan holds

Latest News

