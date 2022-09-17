AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

US asks appeals court to lift judge’s Mar-a-Lago probe hold Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms Phony…

US asks appeals court to lift judge’s Mar-a-Lago probe hold Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg auction brings in nearly $517K Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar Charles’ history with US presidents: He’s met 10 of past 14 Military intel chief says Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal Pelosi to visit Armenia as cease-fire with Azerbaijan holds Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.