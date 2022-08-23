If you are over 50 and looking to start a relationship, you may have heard of SilverSingles. This dating service…

If you are over 50 and looking to start a relationship, you may have heard of SilverSingles. This dating service has been around since 2002 and is geared toward senior citizens. Through its site or app, you can use a matchmaking process that connects you with others.

While dating sites have grown in popularity during recent years, it is wise to start slow and use plenty of caution when signing up for a service like SilverSingles. There can be fees you need to pay based on your preference for membership. You will also want to be aware of complaints and scams related to online dating.

Before setting up a profile, it can be helpful to know:

— What is SilverSingles?

— How to sign up.

— Membership costs.

— Pros of SilverSingles.

— Cons of SilverSingles.

— Complaints about online dating.

— How to develop an internet-based relationship.

[READ: 12 Best Senior Dating Websites to Find Love in 2022.]

What is SilverSingles?

SilverSingles is a dating site that is designed for individuals age 50 or older. It has an Android and iOS app available for download. Once you register, you can fill out a personality test that the service will use to help coordinate matches. You can also create a profile and list your preferences.

Based on the information you submit, you can expect to receive three to seven compatible matches each day. You’ll be able to send smiles and likes to other profiles. Depending on your membership, you may be able to send and receive messages, see who liked you and look at who has visited your profile. Some features are free and others require a paid plan.

How to Sign Up for SilverSingles

You can register with your email on the SilverSingles website or app. After that, you’ll be invited to take the personality test and create a profile. “Having great profile pictures makes all the difference when it comes to dating online or on the apps,” says Amber Lee, CEO and certified matchmaker at Select Date Society in Richmond, Virginia. “Schedule a photo shoot and get great pics taken. Make sure you are smiling and look like you are having fun.”

[See: The Best Places for Single Boomers to Retire]

SilverSingles Membership Costs

Once you sign up with SilverSingles, you have several options for plans. The two membership packages available are basic and premium. The basic plan is free and the premium version comes at a cost.

If you choose the basic membership, you have limited access to features and profiles. It may be a way to try out SilverSingles to see if it is right for you. This plan will allow you to complete the personality test and set up a limited profile, join the community and view some profiles.

With a premium membership, you can use all the features available. You have complete access to other profiles and pictures, and you are able to communicate without restrictions with other premium members. You get receipts for sent messages, receive regular matches and have the chance to create a more detailed online profile.

For the premium membership, you can choose a plan based on months. For a three-month plan, the price is $44.95 a month. A six-month subscription costs $34.95 a month, and a 12-month membership is $24.95 per month.

Pros of SilverSingles

One of the advantages this dating website provides is the chance to take a personality test. The results are then paired with others who have the potential to be compatible. The match suggestions are based on factors like your location in the U.S., lifestyle plans and goals for the relationship.

The free features provide a convenient way to learn more about how the site works before paying any fees. SilverSingles has various security measures, including SSL encryption and a fraud detection system. Its customer care team also checks member profiles.

Cons of SilverSingles

If you are looking for a free dating site, you may feel limited with SilverSingles, as the paid membership is needed to have access to all its features. When you agree to a plan, it will be automatically renewed for the same time. For instance, if you purchase a three-month membership, it will charge you another three-month membership when the first one expires.

With any online dating service, moving offline requires some extra safety measures. “Meet all your dates in a public place where you are comfortable,” Lee says. “Drive yourself or take an Uber. Don’t have your date pick you up.”

[See: Great Senior Discounts for 2022.]

Complaints About Online Dating

When you are looking for a relationship online, there are several red flags that can signal a phony proposition. Scammers often have only two or three pictures that look highly edited and fake, according to Katie Ziskind, a licensed marriage and family therapist and owner of Wisdom Within Counseling in Niantic, Connecticut.

Scammers may write you long messages and assure you they are interested. “Scammers are also very good at pulling on your heart strings,” Ziskind says. However, they will typically avoid phone calls and video chats. Instead, they will often ask you to send money, such as through a wire transfer or gift card.

How to Develop an Internet-Based Relationship

Dating online can be new territory, especially for those who may have already been in past relationships that began in person. “Whatever rules applied when you dated in your younger years may or may not apply to dating in your senior years,” says Nancy Fagan, a relationship therapist for more than 30 years and author of “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Romance.”

You will likely have an idea of what kind of relationship you would like to have. “Be aware of your expectations,” Fagan says. For instance, if you would like to split the cost when the two of you agree to meet for coffee, explain this up front. The same is true for the commitment level. If you are interested in a long-term relationship, it can be appropriate to communicate this preference.

More from U.S. News

The Best Places to Retire in 2021-2022

Top Travel Destinations for Retirees

Retirement Spots With Year-Round Nice Weather

What Is SilverSingles? originally appeared on usnews.com