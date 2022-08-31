UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AMTDDign
|2555.30
|12.05
|119.78+103.57
|+638.9
|2BPPrud
|18
|26.08
|3.90
|16.82
|+12.89
|+328.0
|3ProUltShTc
|24.25
|14.04
|19.22
|+14.04
|+270.8
|4ScorpioTk
|43.77
|11.02
|41.60
|+28.79
|+224.7
|5CONSOLEn
|79.17
|19.11
|71.78
|+49.07
|+216.1
|6ArdmoreShip
|10.36
|3.09
|9.64
|+6.26
|+185.2
|7MesaRoyalty
|28.00
|5.91
|16.57
|+10.42
|+169.4
|8NxTierOilSol
|12.50
|3.56
|9.37
|+5.82
|+163.9
|9PBFEnergy
|3
|44.12
|13.10
|34.16
|+21.19
|+163.4
|10AlphMetalRs
|4
|186.98
|55.98
|157.15
|+96.10
|+157.4
|11iPathNatGas
|52.65
|18.48
|48.33
|+29.42
|+155.6
|12USNGasFd
|34.50
|12.09
|31.65
|+19.16
|+153.4
|13OccidentPet
|7
|77.13
|29.15
|71.00
|+42.01
|+144.9
|14PeabodyEng
|9
|33.29
|9.83
|24.66
|+14.59
|+144.9
|15ComstkRr
|22
|22.11
|6.88
|19.60
|+11.51
|+142.3
|16AmplifyEngy
|83
|9.86
|3.10
|7.45
|+4.34
|+139.5
|17USNatGas
|29.37
|11.56
|27.67
|+15.95
|+136.1
|18AnteroRescs
|48.80
|15.98
|40.08
|+22.58
|+129.0
|19TeekyTnk
|26.02
|9.89
|24.60
|+13.70
|+125.7
|20EQTCorp
|51.73
|19.20
|47.80
|+25.99
|+119.2
|21HoeghLP
|6
|9.25
|4.07
|9.22
|+4.90
|+113.4
|22VermilionEng
|6
|30.17
|12.52
|26.71
|+14.12
|+112.2
|23TalosEngy
|25.49
|9.08
|20.73
|+10.93
|+111.5
|24Tidewatr
|28.79
|10.70
|22.16
|+11.45
|+106.9
|25KosmosEngy
|8.49
|3.45
|7.07
|+3.61
|+104.3
|26SJuanBasin
|34
|15.43
|5.92
|12.43
|+6.34
|+104.1
|27W&TOffsh
|9.01
|3.24
|6.50
|+3.27
|+101.2
|28IntlSeaways
|31.25
|13.05
|29.53
|+14.85
|+101.2
|29SandRidgeEn
|7
|29.28
|9.07
|20.98
|+10.52
|+100.6
|30SocQuim&M
|115.76
|46.70
|99.68
|+49.25
|+
|97.7
|31Renren
|30.44
|15.01
|28.86
|+14.18
|+
|96.6
|32SignifyHlth
|29.88
|10.70
|27.90
|+13.68
|+
|96.2
|33BorrDrillrs
|6.96
|1.75
|4.01
|+1.95
|+
|94.7
|34CVREnergy
|10
|43.61
|16.83
|32.66
|+15.85
|+
|94.3
|35PrSh20yrTr
|69.49
|31.53
|60.04
|+29.13
|+
|94.2
|36Direx30TBr
|122.40
|55.78
|105.74
|+51.28
|+
|94.2
|37CrossTmbr
|30
|25.33
|11.41
|22.17
|+10.71
|+
|93.5
|38SeacorMarine
|9.78
|3.36
|6.50
|+3.10
|+
|91.2
|39BlockHR
|18
|48.76
|21.08
|45.00
|+21.44
|+
|91.0
|40BiPEngy
|86.23
|40.90
|76.25
|+35.98
|+
|89.4
|41DelekUS
|7
|35.23
|14.71
|28.25
|+13.26
|+
|88.5
|42ATIInc
|33.31
|16.02
|29.93
|+14.00
|+
|87.9
|43GenieEngy
|6
|11.38
|4.83
|10.44
|+4.87
|+
|87.4
|44SabineRy
|90.73
|41.30
|77.23
|+35.55
|+
|85.3
|45VistaO&G
|10.57
|5.17
|9.86
|+4.53
|+
|85.0
|46RangeRescs
|15
|37.44
|16.71
|32.86
|+15.03
|+
|84.3
|47Euronav
|17.24
|7.91
|16.24
|+7.35
|+
|82.7
|48SilverbowRs
|44
|49.91
|19.00
|39.76
|+17.99
|+
|82.6
|49HelmPayne
|54.59
|23.83
|42.75
|+19.05
|+
|80.4
|50RPCInc
|44
|12.91
|4.51
|7.95
|+3.41
|+
|75.1
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1QuanergySy
|7.15
|.27
|.29
|—
|9.72
|—
|97.1
|2BITMining
|6.28
|.36
|.40
|—
|5.74
|—
|93.5
|3AvayaHldg
|21.65
|.60
|1.59
|—18.21
|—
|92.0
|4Vapotherm
|21.06
|1.49
|1.95
|—18.76
|—
|90.6
|5CazooGrp
|6.22
|.45
|.68
|—
|5.36
|—
|88.8
|6RanpakHl
|39.91
|4.72
|5.29
|—32.29
|—
|85.9
|7CarvanaA
|240.59
|19.45
|32.99—198.80
|—
|85.8
|8SOSLtdrs
|48.75
|4.91
|6.05
|—35.06
|—
|85.3
|9RomeoPwr
|3.94
|.44
|.62
|—
|3.04
|—
|83.2
|10Heliogenn
|16.31
|1.75
|2.40
|—11.17
|—
|82.3
|11HorizGlbl
|8.75
|1.30
|1.49
|—
|6.49
|—
|81.3
|12iShsRussia
|43.45
|7.11
|8.06
|—34.78
|—
|81.2
|13AzurePwrGl
|21.53
|3.58
|3.59
|—14.56
|—
|80.2
|14Invitae
|15.87
|1.83
|3.04
|—12.23
|—
|80.1
|15CmtyHlthSys
|1
|14.74
|2.66
|2.66
|—10.65
|—
|80.0
|16DxSOXBull
|74.21
|10.53
|14.04
|—53.97
|—
|79.4
|17Sonendon
|8.45
|.86
|1.19
|—
|4.57
|—
|79.3
|18VnEkRuss
|27.01
|5.00
|5.65
|—21.01
|—
|78.8
|19AtentoSA
|32.00
|5.12
|5.45
|—20.08
|—
|78.7
|20Audacy
|18
|3.36
|.51
|.55
|—
|2.02
|—
|78.5
|21BauschHlth
|28.08
|4.00
|5.97
|—21.64
|—
|78.4
|22akaBrandsHl
|4.15
|1.74
|2.08
|—
|7.17
|—
|77.5
|23StarryGrp
|10.90
|2.20
|2.25
|—
|7.64
|—
|77.2
|24DrxHmbldBull
|124.37
|18.98
|28.33
|—95.47
|—
|77.1
|25F45TrainHl
|15.78
|.79
|2.50
|—
|8.39
|—
|77.0
|26RingCentral
|194.40
|41.57
|43.04—144.31
|—
|77.0
|27SnapIncA
|47.71
|9.34
|10.88
|—36.15
|—
|76.9
|28fuboTV
|16.65
|2.32
|3.62
|—11.90
|—
|76.7
|29ViaOpADR
|10.69
|1.55
|1.74
|—
|5.61
|—
|76.3
|30OfferpadSol
|6.95
|1.50
|1.52
|—
|4.88
|—
|76.3
|31DrxBioBull
|39.50
|4.06
|8.68
|—27.32
|—
|75.9
|32DxRetlBulls
|39.66
|7.16
|8.96
|—27.47
|—
|75.4
|33QuotientTech
|7.92
|1.83
|1.86
|—
|5.56
|—
|74.9
|34WeidaiLtdrs
|1
|2.98
|.71
|.96
|—
|2.79
|—
|74.4
|35AsanaA
|76.93
|16.19
|19.15
|—55.40
|—
|74.3
|36AspenAerogels
|52.00
|7.93
|13.01
|—36.78
|—
|73.9
|37TwilioInc
|266.74
|69.43
|69.58—193.76
|—
|73.6
|38SoloBrandAn
|17.45
|3.66
|4.15
|—11.48
|—
|73.4
|39DigitMedSol
|3.44
|1.05
|1.29
|—
|3.49
|—
|73.0
|40WarbyParkn
|47.29
|10.86
|12.57
|—33.99
|—
|73.0
|41UpHealth
|2.79
|.44
|.61
|—
|1.63
|—
|72.7
|42CianADRn
|13.61
|3.15
|3.40
|—
|8.93
|—
|72.4
|43SeaLtd
|231.21
|54.06
|62.00—161.71
|—
|72.3
|44Wayfair
|11
|197.77
|43.31
|52.71—137.26
|—
|72.3
|45Glatfelter
|18.74
|4.54
|4.87
|—12.33
|—
|71.7
|46OusterInc
|5.54
|1.40
|1.50
|—
|3.70
|—
|71.2
|47VoltaInc
|7.64
|1.22
|2.14
|—
|5.20
|—
|70.8
|48NYCREIT
|13.75
|2.73
|3.10
|—
|7.51
|—
|70.8
|49GatosSilvr
|11.70
|2.40
|3.04
|—
|7.34
|—
|70.7
|50RushStr
|17.24
|4.06
|4.84
|—11.66
|—
|70.7
Copyright
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.