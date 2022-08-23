The 12 Best Weekender Bags for Women, According to Reviews

Whether you’ve got the trip already booked or you want to be prepared for any future journey, having the right…

Whether you’ve got the trip already booked or you want to be prepared for any future journey, having the right weekender bag is an essential component. From lightweight materials to water-resistant styles with a spot for your water bottle, finding the right bag will make travel days (or even trips to the gym and the daily commute) so much easier.

What is a weekender bag?

Designed to carry a mix of clothing, shoes, toiletries and maybe your laptop or tablet, a weekender bag can hold everything you need for a two- to four-night trip. These travel bags can be used alone or paired with your favorite carry-on luggage, since many include trolley sleeves. With such a wide variety of fabrics, designs and styles, travelers can truly find a carryall to suit any personal travel style.

Duffel vs. weekender bag: What’s the difference?

Typically, duffel bags feature one large compartment with minimal organizational pockets. They offer ample space to toss in a variety of contents whereas weekender bags are designed to keep all your belongings organized. Weekender bags usually have a large main compartment with internal zip or slip pockets to keep items in place while traveling, as well as exterior pockets to hold smaller items such as passports and boarding passes within easy reach.

How to choose a weekender bag

It all depends on your personal style and travel needs. First, determine if this bag will be your only bag or if you’ll be pairing it with a larger suitcase. For versatility, consider a weekender bag with a trolley sleeve so you can slide it onto the handle of a roller bag. Fabric is also important when choosing a bag, as it impacts the durability and overall weight of the piece: Leather is a classic and long-lasting choice, while water-repellent materials are ideal for a mix of weather (or that airport coffee spill).

Organizational features really differentiate weekender bags, so consider what qualities will be most valuable to you. Do you typically need a bathing suit or a few pairs of shoes? A weekender bag with a separate compartment will help keep those items separate from your dresses, jeans and makeup. If you plan to travel with electronics, a bag with a laptop sleeve and exterior pockets for earbuds will be your best friend.

Finally, the color is key. Will you be needing to bring the bag to a business meeting or event? Then a basic black, tan or navy offers work-to-play versatility. If you find yourself traveling in a group or stowing your bag at a hotel until your flight departs, a bold print or color will help you recognize your bag (or describe it to the front desk attendant).

The Best Weekender Bags for Women

Based on consumer reviews and travel expert insights, U.S. News editors compiled a list of the top women’s weekender bags, ideal for girls trips, weekend getaways and more.

— CALPAK Luka Duffel

— Paravel Weekender

— Cuyana Triple Zipper Weekender

— Away The Large Everywhere Bag

— Lug Puddle Jumper LE Convertible Tote Bag

— S-Zone Women’s Travel Duffel Weekender

— Bric’s X-Bag 22″ Folding Duffel Bag

— BÉIS The Weekender

— Dagne Dover Landon Extra Large Carryall Bag

— Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender

— Bolosta Weekender Bag

— Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag

CALPAK Luka Duffel

Lightweight and available in an array of colors, this duffel-style weekender bag is a celebrity and traveler favorite. Fans of this travel bag state it can hold more than expected with interior pockets to keep items in place. Many reviewers also say they’ve found the perfect carry-on and that the color choices are modern and attractive. This weekender bag has nine pockets, including one specifically designed for shoes and a spacious front zippered pocket for your in-flight essentials like a book and hand sanitizer, as well as a back zippered pocket for your passport and boarding pass. The trolley sleeve transforms the weekender bag into a companion for your carry-on suitcase for longer trips, and the detachable strap gives you versatility to take the bag to the gym, to your parents’ house for the weekend or on the train to the beach.

[CALPAK Luka Duffel: $120 or less. View deal.]

Paravel Weekender

Constructed with Paravel’s signature Ecocraft canvas, this weekender bag offers eco-friendly style and function. On the inside, deep interior zippered pockets keep your essentials in place, while the wide top zipper makes it easy to pack and unpack for all of life’s adventures. This great option for an overnight bag features space for a 15-inch laptop, a few outfits and your favorite toiletry bag. You can use the trolley handle straps to attach it to a carry-on suitcase for a week away from it all. Recent reviewers say this bag is a top choice because of its classic style, monogram options, quality construction and overall appearance.

[Paravel Weekender: $295 or less. View deal.]

Cuyana Triple Zipper Weekender

With three separate compartments, this Cuyana weekender bag is designed to keep you organized while on your weekend getaway. The middle zippered compartment has three deep pockets ideal for shoes, while the two large outer compartments provide maximum space for your favorite outfits, toiletry bag and travel essentials. The exterior pocket is ideal for an umbrella or a water bottle. Constructed in Turkey with organic cotton canvas and responsibly tanned leather trim, this carryall bag is available in three colors: black, gray and sand/chestnut. In terms of carrying, this bag gives you options — there’s an external trolley sleeve to go on the handle of your suitcase, a detachable leather crossbody strap for hands-free carrying and sturdy leather handles. What’s more, you can personalize with a monogram for an additional fee. Owners of this bag appreciate its roomy design, sustainable construction and the trolley sleeve.

[Cuyuna Triple Zipper Weekender: $348 or less. View deal.]

Away The Large Everywhere Bag

Ideal for weekend trips, this top-rated and water-resistant nylon bag from Away has an interior organization system, an exterior padded pocket large enough to fit a 15-inch laptop, a trolley sleeve to secure a rolling suitcase, a water bottle pocket and a removable key clip. Users say they love this bag for its functionality, design and ability to fit under the seat even when full. Whether you’re packing for a business trip or heading on a girls weekend, the roomy interior compartment features an extended zipper clamshell construction with mesh pockets to keep your outfits and essentials organized and accessible. Plus, the sturdy top handles and detachable shoulder strap make this weekender bag easy to carry or put into the overhead bin. The bag is available in black, navy or coast (a medium slate blue), and you can set your bag apart with a monogram for an additional fee.

[Away The Large Everywhere Bag: $245 or less. View deal.]

Lug Puddle Jumper LE Convertible Tote Bag

This iconic celebrity favorite bag just received a refresh. The Lug Puddle Jumper features a durable quilted polyester construction, a trolley sleeve, a removable and adjustable crossbody strap, nonslip tote handles and a wipeable bottom. But what sets this bag apart is the compartments, including a ventilated shoe compartment (making shoe changes simple), a back zippered pocket for keeping your boarding pass at hand, a large front zippered compartment, two smaller zippered pockets ideal for earbuds or hand sanitizer, and a soft-lined pocket with magnetic closure for easy phone access. What’s more, the interior compartment has one deep cargo pocket, one zippered pocket, two pen holders and a d-ring to attach your keys (so you can find them when the trip is over). Travelers love the quality construction, available prints and all of the organizational features. This bag is offered in a variety of patterns and colors, such as heather gray or resort black, making it easy to match your luggage or make a travel style statement.

[Lug Puddle Jumper LE Convertible Tote Bag: $160 or less. View deal.]

S-Zone Women’s Travel Duffel Weekender

Perfect for a weekend getaway or longer, the S-Zone travel duffel is made of anti-wrinkle canvas with synthetic leather trim and stylish hardware accents. Durable and functional, the large main compartment offers ample space for outfits and travel essentials, while the separate zippered bottom compartment is ideal for shoes and other items you want keep within easy reach. Use the trolley sleeve to attach it to your rolling bag or carry it with the adjustable strap or handles. Users of this duffel weekender bag appreciate that it can be used as a carry-on or personal item for most flights, and compliment its durability and the separate bottom compartment.

[S-Zone Women’s Travel Duffel Weekender: $59.99 or less. View deal.]

Bric’s X-Bag 22″ Folding Duffel Bag

Sleek and lightweight, this folding duffel is ideal for use as your weekender bag or tucked inside your carry-on luggage to fill with all of your travel finds. Constructed of luxurious water-resistant satin nylon with Italian Tuscan leather trim, this luxury foldable duffel bag includes a snap pouch with a strap so it can double as a crossbody bag or have an additional pocket. Owners of this duffel rave about the ability to fold the bag flat and store it in its pouch, as well as the quality construction and appearance. There’s also an exterior pocket, durable handles and a trolley sleeve to whisk it through the airport terminals or train stations with ease. What’s more, even when you’re not traveling, this bag is ideal for commuting or going to the gym.

[Bric’s X-Bag 22″ Folding Duffel Bag: $165 or less. View deal.]

BÉIS The Weekender

For the woman who takes her laptop on the road, the BÉIS weekender bag is a stylish option. Ideal for a quick overnight trip or trolleyed onto a carry-on suitcase for a longer jaunt, this bag has one large upper compartment with easy access to all of your essentials, including a padded laptop sleeve pocket with closure, a key ring with dog clip to keep your keys handy and a wipeable lining. The lower zippered compartment has a water-resistant lining to keep shoes, toiletries and other items separate from the main tote area. The pocket on the back unzips to become a trolley sleeve, and organizational pockets will help keep your passport, boarding pass and earbuds within reach. This bag is available in four colors, including beige and the newly introduced navy. Fans of this product appreciate the wide open top, the trolley sleeve and the roomy interior, stating it’s the perfect bag for any outing.

[BÉIS The Weekender: $98 or less. View deal.]

Dagne Dover Landon Extra Large Carryall Bag

Combining a lightweight construction of premium neoprene (making it shock-absorbent and water resistant) with organization on the inside, the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag is sturdy and stylish. The interior has two large mesh pockets, two side pockets, a laptop sleeve with zippered closure, a removable zip-top mesh pouch and a shoe bag. Available in five colors including onyx and dune (a chic shade of rose), this bag has an eco-friendly interior lining, shoe bag and dust bag — all constructed with recycled polyester. For carrying, there’s a removable crossbody strap, two top handles and a neoprene trolley sleeve. Travelers appreciate the laptop sleeve, lightweight construction and the interior organizational features, noting this weekender bag works well for travel, school, the gym and more.

[Dagne Dover Landon Extra Large Carryall Bag: $245 or less. View deal.]

Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender

Ideal for the eco-conscious traveler, this travel bag is made entirely of recycled polyester — except for the metal zippers. Ready for a big trip or the daily commute, the bag has a padded laptop sleeve, two exterior bottle holders (so you can stay hydrated while on the go), a trolley sleeve and an exterior zip pocket. Owners of this bag say it is durable, holds all their travel essentials and fits easily under the seat on an airplane. This weekender option is offered in four shades, including nutria (a darker brown) and black. Its fluorine-free water-resistant finish is good for both you and the environment. What’s more, you can carry this bag with the 9-inch top handles or the adjustable shoulder or crossbody strap. This fan-favorite bag is so popular it is currently sold out, but the ReNew Transit Weekender is available for preorder and expected to ship in late September 2022.

[Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender: $85 or less. View deal.]

Bolosta Weekender Bag

For the traveler who loves to bring an extra pair (or two) of shoes, the roomy Bolosta Weekender Bag is a perfect travel companion. Constructed from durable canvas in a variety of colors and prints — including leopard and zebra — this overnighter has faux-leather trim, a separate shoe compartment, six pockets and a trolley sleeve. Travelers who own this duffel weekender bag rave about the cute prints, the shoe pouch and the price for the quality of the piece. The size makes it ideal as an underseater on a flight, packed up for a sleepover with your bestie or filled with road trip ensembles.

[Bolosta Weekender Bag: $48.99 or less. View deal.]

Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag

For a functional style with twist of fun, the Vera Bradley Weekender is a classic travel bag choice. Available in an array of playful prints including florals and plaids, the weekender bag is made from recycled cotton. Owners of this product love the way they can choose a print to suit their personality, with many saying they appreciate how much the weekender can hold and the fact it folds up flat when not traveling. This carry-on-compliant weekend bag has a trolley sleeve and a removable strap for carrying options, along with five mesh interior pockets. What’s more, the exterior has two zippered pockets and a slip pocket.

[Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag: $140 or less. View deal.]

