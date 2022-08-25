RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 794¾ 803½ 772½ 772½ —22½
Dec 813¼ 821½ 791½ 791¾ —21½
Mar 827½ 836 806¾ 806¾ —21¾
May 836 844¾ 816¼ 816¼ —21
Jul 834½ 845 817 817 —21
Sep 841¼ 849¾ 825 826¾ —16¼
Dec 849¾ 857 830 830 —20
Mar 852 852 845 845 —5
Jul 804½ 804½ 804½ 804½ —2¾
Est. sales 67,056. Wed.’s sales 93,041
Wed.’s open int 317,873
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 665 674¼ 658¾ 660¼ —5½
Dec 657 666½ 651¼ 652¼ —5
Mar 662 671¼ 657¼ 657¾ —5
May 662 671¼ 658¼ 659 —4
Jul 658½ 667½ 654 654¾ —3¾
Sep 619¾ 626¼ 615½ 617½ —2
Dec 609½ 617½ 606 608½ —1½
Mar 617 623½ 613¾ 615½ —1¾
Jul 623½ 623½ 617 617 —1¾
Dec 559 562¾ 555 557 ½
Dec 531½ 531½ 531½ 531½
Est. sales 269,400. Wed.’s sales 371,226
Wed.’s open int 1,312,862
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 430¼ 430¼ 418¼ 418¼ —5¾
Dec 418½ 424 408¼ 409¾ —8½
Mar 422 423 413¾ 413¾ —7
Est. sales 196. Wed.’s sales 453
Wed.’s open int 3,240, up 29
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1560 1575¾ 1550¼ 1557½ —3¼
Nov 1456¾ 1467 1433¼ 1434½ —22½
Jan 1461 1471¼ 1438½ 1439¼ —22½
Mar 1460¼ 1470 1440 1440½ —21
May 1461½ 1470½ 1440¼ 1440¾ —20¾
Jul 1462½ 1467½ 1437¾ 1438¼ —20
Aug 1446½ 1446½ 1428½ 1428¾ —10¾
Sep 1393½ 1393½ 1384¾ 1384¾ —10½
Nov 1376 1381¼ 1357 1360¾ —17¼
Jan 1373½ 1373½ 1360¾ 1361½ —19½
May 1352 1352 1352 1352 —17
Jul 1352 1352 1352 1352 —16¼
Nov 1265½ 1266¼ 1265½ 1266¼ —12¼
Est. sales 146,439. Wed.’s sales 201,061
Wed.’s open int 612,450, up 1,232

