CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 794¾ 803½ 772½ 772½ —22½ Dec 813¼ 821½ 791½ 791¾ —21½ Mar 827½ 836 806¾ 806¾ —21¾ May 836 844¾ 816¼ 816¼ —21 Jul 834½ 845 817 817 —21 Sep 841¼ 849¾ 825 826¾ —16¼ Dec 849¾ 857 830 830 —20 Mar 852 852 845 845 —5 Jul 804½ 804½ 804½ 804½ —2¾ Est. sales 67,056. Wed.’s sales 93,041 Wed.’s open int 317,873 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 665 674¼ 658¾ 660¼ —5½ Dec 657 666½ 651¼ 652¼ —5 Mar 662 671¼ 657¼ 657¾ —5 May 662 671¼ 658¼ 659 —4 Jul 658½ 667½ 654 654¾ —3¾ Sep 619¾ 626¼ 615½ 617½ —2 Dec 609½ 617½ 606 608½ —1½ Mar 617 623½ 613¾ 615½ —1¾ Jul 623½ 623½ 617 617 —1¾ Dec 559 562¾ 555 557 — ½ Dec 531½ 531½ 531½ 531½ +½ Est. sales 269,400. Wed.’s sales 371,226 Wed.’s open int 1,312,862 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 430¼ 430¼ 418¼ 418¼ —5¾ Dec 418½ 424 408¼ 409¾ —8½ Mar 422 423 413¾ 413¾ —7 Est. sales 196. Wed.’s sales 453 Wed.’s open int 3,240, up 29 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1560 1575¾ 1550¼ 1557½ —3¼ Nov 1456¾ 1467 1433¼ 1434½ —22½ Jan 1461 1471¼ 1438½ 1439¼ —22½ Mar 1460¼ 1470 1440 1440½ —21 May 1461½ 1470½ 1440¼ 1440¾ —20¾ Jul 1462½ 1467½ 1437¾ 1438¼ —20 Aug 1446½ 1446½ 1428½ 1428¾ —10¾ Sep 1393½ 1393½ 1384¾ 1384¾ —10½ Nov 1376 1381¼ 1357 1360¾ —17¼ Jan 1373½ 1373½ 1360¾ 1361½ —19½ May 1352 1352 1352 1352 —17 Jul 1352 1352 1352 1352 —16¼ Nov 1265½ 1266¼ 1265½ 1266¼ —12¼ Est. sales 146,439. Wed.’s sales 201,061 Wed.’s open int 612,450, up 1,232

