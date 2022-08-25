CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|794¾
|803½
|772½
|772½
|—22½
|Dec
|813¼
|821½
|791½
|791¾
|—21½
|Mar
|827½
|836
|806¾
|806¾
|—21¾
|May
|836
|844¾
|816¼
|816¼
|—21
|Jul
|834½
|845
|817
|817
|—21
|Sep
|841¼
|849¾
|825
|826¾
|—16¼
|Dec
|849¾
|857
|830
|830
|—20
|Mar
|852
|852
|845
|845
|—5
|Jul
|804½
|804½
|804½
|804½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 67,056.
|Wed.’s sales 93,041
|Wed.’s open int 317,873
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|665
|674¼
|658¾
|660¼
|—5½
|Dec
|657
|666½
|651¼
|652¼
|—5
|Mar
|662
|671¼
|657¼
|657¾
|—5
|May
|662
|671¼
|658¼
|659
|—4
|Jul
|658½
|667½
|654
|654¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|619¾
|626¼
|615½
|617½
|—2
|Dec
|609½
|617½
|606
|608½
|—1½
|Mar
|617
|623½
|613¾
|615½
|—1¾
|Jul
|623½
|623½
|617
|617
|—1¾
|Dec
|559
|562¾
|555
|557
|—
|½
|Dec
|531½
|531½
|531½
|531½
|+½
|Est. sales 269,400.
|Wed.’s sales 371,226
|Wed.’s open int 1,312,862
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|430¼
|430¼
|418¼
|418¼
|—5¾
|Dec
|418½
|424
|408¼
|409¾
|—8½
|Mar
|422
|423
|413¾
|413¾
|—7
|Est. sales 196.
|Wed.’s sales 453
|Wed.’s open int 3,240,
|up 29
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1560
|1575¾
|1550¼
|1557½
|—3¼
|Nov
|1456¾
|1467
|1433¼
|1434½
|—22½
|Jan
|1461
|1471¼
|1438½
|1439¼
|—22½
|Mar
|1460¼
|1470
|1440
|1440½
|—21
|May
|1461½
|1470½
|1440¼
|1440¾
|—20¾
|Jul
|1462½
|1467½
|1437¾
|1438¼
|—20
|Aug
|1446½
|1446½
|1428½
|1428¾
|—10¾
|Sep
|1393½
|1393½
|1384¾
|1384¾
|—10½
|Nov
|1376
|1381¼
|1357
|1360¾
|—17¼
|Jan
|1373½
|1373½
|1360¾
|1361½
|—19½
|May
|1352
|1352
|1352
|1352
|—17
|Jul
|1352
|1352
|1352
|1352
|—16¼
|Nov
|1265½
|1266¼
|1265½
|1266¼
|—12¼
|Est. sales 146,439.
|Wed.’s sales 201,061
|Wed.’s open int 612,450,
|up 1,232
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.