CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|785¼
|797
|759½
|766½
|—19½
|Dec
|802¾
|813¾
|777
|783½
|—19¼
|Mar
|817
|827½
|791¾
|798
|—18¾
|May
|826¾
|835½
|801¼
|808
|—17¾
|Jul
|825
|835
|801¼
|808½
|—16½
|Sep
|834
|834
|806½
|810¾
|—17¼
|Dec
|837¼
|837¼
|812
|816¼
|—17
|Mar
|814½
|814½
|814½
|814½
|—17
|Jul
|772¾
|775
|769½
|774¾
|—13¼
|Est. sales 64,906.
|Tue.’s sales 61,264
|Tue.’s open int 313,237
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|611
|618½
|608
|615¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|610
|617
|606¾
|612¼
|+2
|Mar
|617¾
|624½
|614¾
|620
|+2
|May
|621½
|627¾
|618¼
|622¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|620
|626¾
|617
|621¼
|+1
|Sep
|591¼
|595
|587¼
|588½
|—2¾
|Dec
|583¾
|587¼
|580¼
|581
|—2¾
|Mar
|590
|594½
|588½
|588½
|—2¾
|Jul
|591½
|592
|591½
|592
|—1¾
|Dec
|540
|540
|538
|538½
|—2¼
|Dec
|513
|513
|513
|513
|—3¼
|Est. sales 228,760.
|Tue.’s sales 205,509
|Tue.’s open int 1,316,462,
|up 1,496
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|445
|445
|433¼
|433¾
|—8
|Dec
|409
|413½
|401½
|404
|—5¼
|May
|409
|409
|409
|409
|—2¼
|Est. sales 177.
|Tue.’s sales 139
|Tue.’s open int 2,789,
|up 6
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1454¾
|1478¼
|1454
|1474
|+19¾
|Nov
|1382½
|1400
|1379
|1389¼
|+8¼
|Jan
|1388¾
|1406½
|1386
|1395¾
|+7¾
|Mar
|1392¼
|1409¼
|1389½
|1399¼
|+8½
|May
|1397¼
|1412¼
|1392¾
|1402¼
|+8¼
|Jul
|1395¾
|1411½
|1392¾
|1401¼
|+7½
|Aug
|1385¼
|1388
|1383¾
|1385¾
|+8¾
|Sep
|1344¼
|1347¾
|1338¼
|1347¾
|+8
|Nov
|1327
|1340
|1320½
|1326¾
|+1¼
|Jan
|1331½
|1331½
|1331½
|1331½
|+2¾
|Est. sales 160,545.
|Tue.’s sales 149,896
|Tue.’s open int 595,095,
|up 387
