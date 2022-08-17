CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 785¼ 797 759½ 766½ —19½ Dec 802¾ 813¾ 777 783½ —19¼ Mar 817 827½ 791¾ 798 —18¾ May 826¾ 835½ 801¼ 808 —17¾ Jul 825 835 801¼ 808½ —16½ Sep 834 834 806½ 810¾ —17¼ Dec 837¼ 837¼ 812 816¼ —17 Mar 814½ 814½ 814½ 814½ —17 Jul 772¾ 775 769½ 774¾ —13¼ Est. sales 64,906. Tue.’s sales 61,264 Tue.’s open int 313,237 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 611 618½ 608 615¼ +4¼ Dec 610 617 606¾ 612¼ +2 Mar 617¾ 624½ 614¾ 620 +2 May 621½ 627¾ 618¼ 622¾ +1¼ Jul 620 626¾ 617 621¼ +1 Sep 591¼ 595 587¼ 588½ —2¾ Dec 583¾ 587¼ 580¼ 581 —2¾ Mar 590 594½ 588½ 588½ —2¾ Jul 591½ 592 591½ 592 —1¾ Dec 540 540 538 538½ —2¼ Dec 513 513 513 513 —3¼ Est. sales 228,760. Tue.’s sales 205,509 Tue.’s open int 1,316,462, up 1,496 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 445 445 433¼ 433¾ —8 Dec 409 413½ 401½ 404 —5¼ May 409 409 409 409 —2¼ Est. sales 177. Tue.’s sales 139 Tue.’s open int 2,789, up 6 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1454¾ 1478¼ 1454 1474 +19¾ Nov 1382½ 1400 1379 1389¼ +8¼ Jan 1388¾ 1406½ 1386 1395¾ +7¾ Mar 1392¼ 1409¼ 1389½ 1399¼ +8½ May 1397¼ 1412¼ 1392¾ 1402¼ +8¼ Jul 1395¾ 1411½ 1392¾ 1401¼ +7½ Aug 1385¼ 1388 1383¾ 1385¾ +8¾ Sep 1344¼ 1347¾ 1338¼ 1347¾ +8 Nov 1327 1340 1320½ 1326¾ +1¼ Jan 1331½ 1331½ 1331½ 1331½ +2¾ Est. sales 160,545. Tue.’s sales 149,896 Tue.’s open int 595,095, up 387

