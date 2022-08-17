WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Explosions rock Crimea | Russia economy gets wartime boost
The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 1:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 785¼ 797 759½ 766½ —19½
Dec 802¾ 813¾ 777 783½ —19¼
Mar 817 827½ 791¾ 798 —18¾
May 826¾ 835½ 801¼ 808 —17¾
Jul 825 835 801¼ 808½ —16½
Sep 834 834 806½ 810¾ —17¼
Dec 837¼ 837¼ 812 816¼ —17
Mar 814½ 814½ 814½ 814½ —17
Jul 772¾ 775 769½ 774¾ —13¼
Est. sales 64,906. Tue.’s sales 61,264
Tue.’s open int 313,237
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 611 618½ 608 615¼ +4¼
Dec 610 617 606¾ 612¼ +2
Mar 617¾ 624½ 614¾ 620 +2
May 621½ 627¾ 618¼ 622¾ +1¼
Jul 620 626¾ 617 621¼ +1
Sep 591¼ 595 587¼ 588½ —2¾
Dec 583¾ 587¼ 580¼ 581 —2¾
Mar 590 594½ 588½ 588½ —2¾
Jul 591½ 592 591½ 592 —1¾
Dec 540 540 538 538½ —2¼
Dec 513 513 513 513 —3¼
Est. sales 228,760. Tue.’s sales 205,509
Tue.’s open int 1,316,462, up 1,496
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 445 445 433¼ 433¾ —8
Dec 409 413½ 401½ 404 —5¼
May 409 409 409 409 —2¼
Est. sales 177. Tue.’s sales 139
Tue.’s open int 2,789, up 6
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1454¾ 1478¼ 1454 1474 +19¾
Nov 1382½ 1400 1379 1389¼ +8¼
Jan 1388¾ 1406½ 1386 1395¾ +7¾
Mar 1392¼ 1409¼ 1389½ 1399¼ +8½
May 1397¼ 1412¼ 1392¾ 1402¼ +8¼
Jul 1395¾ 1411½ 1392¾ 1401¼ +7½
Aug 1385¼ 1388 1383¾ 1385¾ +8¾
Sep 1344¼ 1347¾ 1338¼ 1347¾ +8
Nov 1327 1340 1320½ 1326¾ +1¼
Jan 1331½ 1331½ 1331½ 1331½ +2¾
Est. sales 160,545. Tue.’s sales 149,896
Tue.’s open int 595,095, up 387

