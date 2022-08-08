WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 776½ 793¾ 760¾ 777 +1¼
Dec 796¼ 812¼ 780½ 796¼ +1
Mar 814¾ 829¾ 799 815 +1
May 822¾ 839¾ 812½ 827
Jul 820½ 840 813¾ 828¼
Sep 833 842 817½ 832¾
Dec 831 848 826¾ 839¼ +2¼
Jul 788¾ 792 788¾ 792 +4½
Est. sales 79,325. Fri.’s sales 116,953
Fri.’s open int 316,152
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 603 616 601¾ 606¼ —4
Dec 603 611 601 604¼ —5¾
Mar 612¼ 618¾ 608¾ 612 —6
May 617 623 613½ 616½ —6
Jul 615½ 623½ 614¼ 617¼ —6
Sep 588¾ 592½ 585 587½ —4¾
Dec 578 582 573¼ 577 —5¼
Mar 587¾ 589 582¼ 585 —5
May 586¼ 593¾ 586¼ 588 —5¼
Jul 588¼ 588¼ 588¼ 588¼ —4½
Dec 538 538 534 537¾ ¾
Est. sales 254,845. Fri.’s sales 340,193
Fri.’s open int 1,347,915
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 422¼ 436¾ 422¼ 434½ +12
Dec 410¾ 419½ 404 414½ +8¾
Mar 410 414¼ 406 413 +6
May 410¾ 417 410¾ 417 +13¼
Est. sales 251. Fri.’s sales 228
Fri.’s open int 2,724, up 10
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1605½ 1629 1603 1612¾ —2
Sep 1460¼ 1478¾ 1454¾ 1458¾ —4½
Nov 1398½ 1421 1393¾ 1396 —12¾
Jan 1407¼ 1428½ 1401¾ 1404 —13
Mar 1405 1428½ 1403¼ 1404¼ —12¾
May 1416 1429¼ 1404½ 1405½ —12½
Jul 1402 1426¼ 1402 1403 —12¼
Aug 1386½ 1386½ 1383¾ 1383¾ —6½
Sep 1348½ 1348½ 1343 1343 ¼
Nov 1311¼ 1332 1311¼ 1316½ —7½
Jan 1329¼ 1332¾ 1329¼ 1330¾ +3½
Est. sales 93,825. Fri.’s sales 154,995
Fri.’s open int 583,428, up 223

