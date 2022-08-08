CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 776½ 793¾ 760¾ 777 +1¼ Dec 796¼ 812¼ 780½ 796¼ +1 Mar 814¾ 829¾ 799 815 +1 May 822¾ 839¾ 812½ 827 +¾ Jul 820½ 840 813¾ 828¼ +¾ Sep 833 842 817½ 832¾ +¾ Dec 831 848 826¾ 839¼ +2¼ Jul 788¾ 792 788¾ 792 +4½ Est. sales 79,325. Fri.’s sales 116,953 Fri.’s open int 316,152 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 603 616 601¾ 606¼ —4 Dec 603 611 601 604¼ —5¾ Mar 612¼ 618¾ 608¾ 612 —6 May 617 623 613½ 616½ —6 Jul 615½ 623½ 614¼ 617¼ —6 Sep 588¾ 592½ 585 587½ —4¾ Dec 578 582 573¼ 577 —5¼ Mar 587¾ 589 582¼ 585 —5 May 586¼ 593¾ 586¼ 588 —5¼ Jul 588¼ 588¼ 588¼ 588¼ —4½ Dec 538 538 534 537¾ — ¾ Est. sales 254,845. Fri.’s sales 340,193 Fri.’s open int 1,347,915 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 422¼ 436¾ 422¼ 434½ +12 Dec 410¾ 419½ 404 414½ +8¾ Mar 410 414¼ 406 413 +6 May 410¾ 417 410¾ 417 +13¼ Est. sales 251. Fri.’s sales 228 Fri.’s open int 2,724, up 10 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1605½ 1629 1603 1612¾ —2 Sep 1460¼ 1478¾ 1454¾ 1458¾ —4½ Nov 1398½ 1421 1393¾ 1396 —12¾ Jan 1407¼ 1428½ 1401¾ 1404 —13 Mar 1405 1428½ 1403¼ 1404¼ —12¾ May 1416 1429¼ 1404½ 1405½ —12½ Jul 1402 1426¼ 1402 1403 —12¼ Aug 1386½ 1386½ 1383¾ 1383¾ —6½ Sep 1348½ 1348½ 1343 1343 — ¼ Nov 1311¼ 1332 1311¼ 1316½ —7½ Jan 1329¼ 1332¾ 1329¼ 1330¾ +3½ Est. sales 93,825. Fri.’s sales 154,995 Fri.’s open int 583,428, up 223

