CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|776½
|793¾
|760¾
|777
|+1¼
|Dec
|796¼
|812¼
|780½
|796¼
|+1
|Mar
|814¾
|829¾
|799
|815
|+1
|May
|822¾
|839¾
|812½
|827
|+¾
|Jul
|820½
|840
|813¾
|828¼
|+¾
|Sep
|833
|842
|817½
|832¾
|+¾
|Dec
|831
|848
|826¾
|839¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|788¾
|792
|788¾
|792
|+4½
|Est. sales 79,325.
|Fri.’s sales 116,953
|Fri.’s open int 316,152
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|603
|616
|601¾
|606¼
|—4
|Dec
|603
|611
|601
|604¼
|—5¾
|Mar
|612¼
|618¾
|608¾
|612
|—6
|May
|617
|623
|613½
|616½
|—6
|Jul
|615½
|623½
|614¼
|617¼
|—6
|Sep
|588¾
|592½
|585
|587½
|—4¾
|Dec
|578
|582
|573¼
|577
|—5¼
|Mar
|587¾
|589
|582¼
|585
|—5
|May
|586¼
|593¾
|586¼
|588
|—5¼
|Jul
|588¼
|588¼
|588¼
|588¼
|—4½
|Dec
|538
|538
|534
|537¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 254,845.
|Fri.’s sales 340,193
|Fri.’s open int 1,347,915
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|422¼
|436¾
|422¼
|434½
|+12
|Dec
|410¾
|419½
|404
|414½
|+8¾
|Mar
|410
|414¼
|406
|413
|+6
|May
|410¾
|417
|410¾
|417
|+13¼
|Est. sales 251.
|Fri.’s sales 228
|Fri.’s open int 2,724,
|up 10
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1605½
|1629
|1603
|1612¾
|—2
|Sep
|1460¼
|1478¾
|1454¾
|1458¾
|—4½
|Nov
|1398½
|1421
|1393¾
|1396
|—12¾
|Jan
|1407¼
|1428½
|1401¾
|1404
|—13
|Mar
|1405
|1428½
|1403¼
|1404¼
|—12¾
|May
|1416
|1429¼
|1404½
|1405½
|—12½
|Jul
|1402
|1426¼
|1402
|1403
|—12¼
|Aug
|1386½
|1386½
|1383¾
|1383¾
|—6½
|Sep
|1348½
|1348½
|1343
|1343
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1311¼
|1332
|1311¼
|1316½
|—7½
|Jan
|1329¼
|1332¾
|1329¼
|1330¾
|+3½
|Est. sales 93,825.
|Fri.’s sales 154,995
|Fri.’s open int 583,428,
|up 223
