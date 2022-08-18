CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 764¾ 766½ 725¾ 735¼ —28 Dec 781¾ 783½ 743¼ 752¾ —27¾ Mar 798¼ 799 760¼ 769 —27 May 807 808½ 771 779 —26¾ Jul 807¾ 807¾ 773¼ 781½ —24 Sep 806½ 808½ 778¾ 785¼ —23¾ Dec 812 813¾ 786¾ 791¾ —22½ Mar 795¼ 795¼ 789¾ 789¾ —22¾ Jul 764 764 737 737 —30½ Est. sales 61,233. Wed.’s sales 85,468 Wed.’s open int 318,467, up 5,230 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 615 617½ 608¼ 617 +2 Dec 612 614¾ 604 612¾ +¾ Mar 619 622 611½ 619¾ +½ May 622½ 625 615¼ 622½ +¼ Jul 620¼ 623 613¼ 620¼ — ½ Sep 588 589¾ 583½ 589¾ +1¼ Dec 580½ 583¼ 575¾ 582¼ +1¾ Mar 585 590½ 585 585¾ —2¼ May 589½ 589½ 589½ 589½ —2 Jul 590 590 590 590 — ¼ Dec 536¾ 536¾ 536¾ 536¾ —1¼ Est. sales 92,734. Wed.’s sales 167,221 Wed.’s open int 1,313,992 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 428½ 430 403¾ 409¾ —22 Dec 404 404 375 378 —26¼ Mar 404 404 379 381 —25½ May 385 385 385 385 —23¾ Sep 380¼ 380¼ 380¼ 380¼ Est. sales 334. Wed.’s sales 108 Wed.’s open int 2,820, up 31 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1475 1487¾ 1467¼ 1486¼ +11 Nov 1390 1397 1376½ 1394¾ +4¾ Jan 1396 1403¾ 1383¾ 1401¼ +4¾ Mar 1399¼ 1406¾ 1386¾ 1404 +4¼ May 1401¼ 1408½ 1390¼ 1406¼ +4 Jul 1402 1407½ 1390½ 1406 +4¾ Aug 1374 1382¼ 1374 1376½ —6½ Sep 1337½ 1340½ 1337 1340½ —2¼ Nov 1329¾ 1334½ 1313¾ 1334½ +8½ Jan 1328¾ 1328¾ 1328¾ 1328¾ — ¼ May 1323¼ 1324 1318 1318 Est. sales 55,802. Wed.’s sales 103,694 Wed.’s open int 593,534 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 67.56 67.88 65.35 66.14 —1.27 Oct 66.05 66.44 63.89 64.69 —1.38 Dec 65.66 65.99 63.38 64.13 —1.47 Jan 65.10 65.52 62.97 63.72 —1.42 Mar 64.50 64.86 62.37 63.06 —1.40 May 63.83 63.85 61.73 62.38 —1.36 Jul 63.25 63.25 60.93 61.65 —1.22 Aug 61.37 61.37 60.30 60.55 —1.32 Sep 59.75 59.75 59.65 59.65 —1.37 Oct 59.87 59.87 59.68 59.68 —.55 Dec 60.15 60.15 58.49 59.11 —.88 Dec 57.50 57.50 57.00 57.00 —1.11 Jul 57.50 57.50 57.50 57.50 —.76 Est. sales 56,367. Wed.’s sales 72,536 Wed.’s open int 403,721, up 2,395 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 441.00 447.80 440.60 447.10 +6.50 Oct 405.80 411.50 404.50 411.50 +5.70 Dec 400.80 406.40 399.00 406.10 +5.50 Jan 397.40 402.50 395.60 402.40 +5.00 Mar 391.00 396.10 388.80 396.10 +5.10 May 388.10 393.10 385.60 393.10 +5.00 Jul 388.00 392.70 385.30 392.70 +4.80 Aug 384.50 388.60 384.50 388.60 +4.10 Sep 380.00 384.40 380.00 383.80 +3.80 Oct 374.00 374.00 374.00 374.00 Dec 373.90 378.40 373.90 378.40 +4.50 Dec 356.00 356.50 356.00 356.50 +4.10 Est. sales 37,279. Wed.’s sales 88,975 Wed.’s open int 415,345, up 1,246

