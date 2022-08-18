CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|764¾
|766½
|725¾
|735¼
|—28
|Dec
|781¾
|783½
|743¼
|752¾
|—27¾
|Mar
|798¼
|799
|760¼
|769
|—27
|May
|807
|808½
|771
|779
|—26¾
|Jul
|807¾
|807¾
|773¼
|781½
|—24
|Sep
|806½
|808½
|778¾
|785¼
|—23¾
|Dec
|812
|813¾
|786¾
|791¾
|—22½
|Mar
|795¼
|795¼
|789¾
|789¾
|—22¾
|Jul
|764
|764
|737
|737
|—30½
|Est. sales 61,233.
|Wed.’s sales 85,468
|Wed.’s open int 318,467,
|up 5,230
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|615
|617½
|608¼
|617
|+2
|Dec
|612
|614¾
|604
|612¾
|+¾
|Mar
|619
|622
|611½
|619¾
|+½
|May
|622½
|625
|615¼
|622½
|+¼
|Jul
|620¼
|623
|613¼
|620¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|588
|589¾
|583½
|589¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|580½
|583¼
|575¾
|582¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|585
|590½
|585
|585¾
|—2¼
|May
|589½
|589½
|589½
|589½
|—2
|Jul
|590
|590
|590
|590
|—
|¼
|Dec
|536¾
|536¾
|536¾
|536¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 92,734.
|Wed.’s sales 167,221
|Wed.’s open int 1,313,992
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|428½
|430
|403¾
|409¾
|—22
|Dec
|404
|404
|375
|378
|—26¼
|Mar
|404
|404
|379
|381
|—25½
|May
|385
|385
|385
|385
|—23¾
|Sep
|380¼
|380¼
|380¼
|380¼
|Est. sales 334.
|Wed.’s sales 108
|Wed.’s open int 2,820,
|up 31
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1475
|1487¾
|1467¼
|1486¼
|+11
|Nov
|1390
|1397
|1376½
|1394¾
|+4¾
|Jan
|1396
|1403¾
|1383¾
|1401¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|1399¼
|1406¾
|1386¾
|1404
|+4¼
|May
|1401¼
|1408½
|1390¼
|1406¼
|+4
|Jul
|1402
|1407½
|1390½
|1406
|+4¾
|Aug
|1374
|1382¼
|1374
|1376½
|—6½
|Sep
|1337½
|1340½
|1337
|1340½
|—2¼
|Nov
|1329¾
|1334½
|1313¾
|1334½
|+8½
|Jan
|1328¾
|1328¾
|1328¾
|1328¾
|—
|¼
|May
|1323¼
|1324
|1318
|1318
|Est. sales 55,802.
|Wed.’s sales 103,694
|Wed.’s open int 593,534
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|67.56
|67.88
|65.35
|66.14
|—1.27
|Oct
|66.05
|66.44
|63.89
|64.69
|—1.38
|Dec
|65.66
|65.99
|63.38
|64.13
|—1.47
|Jan
|65.10
|65.52
|62.97
|63.72
|—1.42
|Mar
|64.50
|64.86
|62.37
|63.06
|—1.40
|May
|63.83
|63.85
|61.73
|62.38
|—1.36
|Jul
|63.25
|63.25
|60.93
|61.65
|—1.22
|Aug
|61.37
|61.37
|60.30
|60.55
|—1.32
|Sep
|59.75
|59.75
|59.65
|59.65
|—1.37
|Oct
|59.87
|59.87
|59.68
|59.68
|—.55
|Dec
|60.15
|60.15
|58.49
|59.11
|—.88
|Dec
|57.50
|57.50
|57.00
|57.00
|—1.11
|Jul
|57.50
|57.50
|57.50
|57.50
|—.76
|Est. sales 56,367.
|Wed.’s sales 72,536
|Wed.’s open int 403,721,
|up 2,395
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|441.00
|447.80
|440.60
|447.10
|+6.50
|Oct
|405.80
|411.50
|404.50
|411.50
|+5.70
|Dec
|400.80
|406.40
|399.00
|406.10
|+5.50
|Jan
|397.40
|402.50
|395.60
|402.40
|+5.00
|Mar
|391.00
|396.10
|388.80
|396.10
|+5.10
|May
|388.10
|393.10
|385.60
|393.10
|+5.00
|Jul
|388.00
|392.70
|385.30
|392.70
|+4.80
|Aug
|384.50
|388.60
|384.50
|388.60
|+4.10
|Sep
|380.00
|384.40
|380.00
|383.80
|+3.80
|Oct
|374.00
|374.00
|374.00
|374.00
|Dec
|373.90
|378.40
|373.90
|378.40
|+4.50
|Dec
|356.00
|356.50
|356.00
|356.50
|+4.10
|Est. sales 37,279.
|Wed.’s sales 88,975
|Wed.’s open int 415,345,
|up 1,246
