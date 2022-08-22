Officials: Trooper disciplined for sharing info with friend

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware’s Department of Justice says a state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to…

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware’s Department of Justice says a state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation. The News Journal reports that the department said James Boyda was asked to run the plates of a car his friend was “having problems with.” He didn’t know the car was parked in his friend’s ex-girlfriend’s driveway. Officials say Boyda gave the information to his friend, who used the information to harass his ex-girlfriend. According to the plea agreement, Boyda’s probation will end once he’s retrained and recertified in “acceptable” uses of law enforcement computer systems. This probationary period replaces a suspended yearlong prison sentence.

