BACK TO SCHOOL: DC students need routine vaccines | Many Va. schools returning | SRO debate in Alexandria | Panic buttons used post-Uvalde
Home » Latest News » Officials: Trooper disciplined for…

Officials: Trooper disciplined for sharing info with friend

The Associated Press

August 22, 2022, 6:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware’s Department of Justice says a state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation. The News Journal reports that the department said James Boyda was asked to run the plates of a car his friend was “having problems with.” He didn’t know the car was parked in his friend’s ex-girlfriend’s driveway. Officials say Boyda gave the information to his friend, who used the information to harass his ex-girlfriend. According to the plea agreement, Boyda’s probation will end once he’s retrained and recertified in “acceptable” uses of law enforcement computer systems. This probationary period replaces a suspended yearlong prison sentence.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

The suspension, debarment process could be improved, but not by DoJ taking the lead

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up