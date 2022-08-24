RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Judge nixes $500K punitive award against ex-prison guard

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 6:34 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has overturned a jury’s decision imposing $500,000 in punitive damages against a former a Delaware prison guard accused of sexually assaulting an inmate during a pat-down.

The jury in December found that former guard William Kuschel violated the Eighth Amendment rights of inmate DeShawn Drumgo during the 2014 incident.

The jury awarded Drumgo $1 in nominal damages but slapped Kuschel with $500,000 in punitive damages.

The judge on Wednesday denied Kuschel’s request for a new trial but also declared that the punitive award was excessive. He reduced the punitive damages to $5,000.

