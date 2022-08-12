WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 2:56 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Aug 15

PaxMedica – Woodcliff Lake, NJ, 1.5 million shares, priced $4.50-$6.50, managed by Craft Capital Management/RF Lafferty & Co. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PXMD. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders.

