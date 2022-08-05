Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Aug 8
Forza X1 – Fort Pierce, Fla., 3 million shares, priced at $5, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FRZA. Business: Fully electric boat developer being spun out of Twin PowerCats.
GigaCloud Technology – Hong Kong, China, 2.5 million shares, priced at $10.25, managed by Aegis Capital Corp. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GCT. Business: Operates a cross-border B2B marketplace for large parcel merchandise.
Loop Media – Glendale, Calif. 4.4 million shares, priced at $2.71, managed by Roth Capital. Proposed NYSE American symbol LPTV. Business: Provides ad-supported TV boxes that stream short videos at retail locations.
