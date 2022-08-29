Balanced Fund 14961.51 – .48 – 1.31 – 12.51 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2130.47 – .59 – .30 – 13.23 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14961.51 – .48 – 1.31 – 12.51

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2130.47 – .59 – .30 – 13.23

Emerging Markets 345.28 – .48 + .64 – 20.30

Equity Income Fund 16603.66 – .39 – 1.98 – 6.91

GNMA 718.79 – .37 – .50 – 7.60

General Municipal Debt 1380.31 – .32 – .94 – 10.24

Gold Fund 278.14 – 1.29 – 2.12 – 24.77

High Current Yield 2361.08 – .68 – .82 – 9.42

High Yield Municipal 662.88 – .21 – .93 – 11.07

International Fund 2011.25 – .42 – 1.53 – 20.27

Science and Technology Fund 4082.68 – 1.33 – 2.99 – 28.65

Short Investment Grade 375.61 – .12 – .10 – 3.64

Short Municipal 188.72 – .08 – .14 – 2.29

US Government 658.33 – .20 – .09 – 9.34

