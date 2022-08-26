Balanced Fund 15038.91 – 1.76 – 2.11 – 12.06 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2139.51 – .14 – .34 – 12.86 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15038.91 – 1.76 – 2.11 – 12.06

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2139.51 – .14 – .34 – 12.86

Emerging Markets 346.67 – 1.41 – .02 – 19.98

Equity Income Fund 16668.56 – 2.66 – 3.25 – 6.54

GNMA 721.27 – .20 – .59 – 7.28

General Municipal Debt 1383.88 – .05 – .81 – 10.01

Gold Fund 281.78 – 4.08 – 1.25 – 23.79

High Current Yield 2375.06 – .38 – 1.03 – 8.88

High Yield Municipal 664.40 + .02 – .82 – 10.86

International Fund 2028.30 – 2.11 – 2.36 – 19.60

Science and Technology Fund 4121.74 – 4.67 – 4.72 – 27.97

Short Investment Grade 375.92 – .06 – .18 – 3.56

Short Municipal 188.87 + .01 – .07 – 2.21

US Government 660.28 + .09 – .11 – 9.07

