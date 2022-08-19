Balanced Fund 15362.40 – .96 – 1.24 – 10.17 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2146.70 – .84 – 1.11 – 12.57 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15362.40 – .96 – 1.24 – 10.17

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2146.70 – .84 – 1.11 – 12.57

Emerging Markets 346.79 – 1.44 – 2.52 – 19.95

Equity Income Fund 17228.91 – .79 – .45 – 3.40

GNMA 725.50 – .48 – .82 – 6.74

General Municipal Debt 1395.09 – .31 – 1.13 – 9.28

Gold Fund 285.35 – 2.05 – 6.92 – 22.82

High Current Yield 2396.58 – .71 – 1.31 – 8.06

High Yield Municipal 669.93 – .23 – 1.03 – 10.12

International Fund 2077.34 – 1.34 – 2.93 – 17.65

Science and Technology Fund 4326.12 – 2.34 – 3.35 – 24.40

Short Investment Grade 376.50 – .11 – .05 – 3.41

Short Municipal 188.97 – .12 – .48 – 2.16

US Government 662.24 – .29 – .50 – 8.80

