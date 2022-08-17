WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 15487.44 – .68 + .51 – 9.43

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2161.26 – .68 – .52 – 11.98

Emerging Markets 353.96 – .11 + 1.12 – 18.30

Equity Income Fund 17316.06 – .56 + 1.82 – 2.91

GNMA 728.57 – .50 – .47 – 6.34

General Municipal Debt 1401.37 – .49 – .74 – 8.88

Gold Fund 292.08 – 3.03 – 4.61 – 21.00

High Current Yield 2411.05 – .67 – .38 – 7.50

High Yield Municipal 672.68 – .47 – .64 – 9.75

International Fund 2111.10 – .77 – .59 – 16.31

Science and Technology Fund 4395.67 – 1.70 – .46 – 23.18

Short Investment Grade 376.44 – .14 + .01 – 3.43

Short Municipal 189.26 – .17 – .37 – 2.01

US Government 664.60 – .29 – .42 – 8.47

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

OMB’s Coleman to step down from federal personnel role

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up