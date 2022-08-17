Balanced Fund 15487.44 – .68 + .51 – 9.43 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2161.26 – .68 – .52 – 11.98 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15487.44 – .68 + .51 – 9.43

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2161.26 – .68 – .52 – 11.98

Emerging Markets 353.96 – .11 + 1.12 – 18.30

Equity Income Fund 17316.06 – .56 + 1.82 – 2.91

GNMA 728.57 – .50 – .47 – 6.34

General Municipal Debt 1401.37 – .49 – .74 – 8.88

Gold Fund 292.08 – 3.03 – 4.61 – 21.00

High Current Yield 2411.05 – .67 – .38 – 7.50

High Yield Municipal 672.68 – .47 – .64 – 9.75

International Fund 2111.10 – .77 – .59 – 16.31

Science and Technology Fund 4395.67 – 1.70 – .46 – 23.18

Short Investment Grade 376.44 – .14 + .01 – 3.43

Short Municipal 189.26 – .17 – .37 – 2.01

US Government 664.60 – .29 – .42 – 8.47

