Balanced Fund 15585.93 + .19 + 2.10 – 8.86 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2172.46 + .07 – .19 – 11.52 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15585.93 + .19 + 2.10 – 8.86

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2172.46 + .07 – .19 – 11.52

Emerging Markets 355.07 – .19 + 2.01 – 18.04

Equity Income Fund 17345.56 + .23 + 3.63 – 2.75

GNMA 732.77 + .18 + .23 – 5.80

General Municipal Debt 1410.75 – .02 – 8.27

Gold Fund 301.12 – 1.77 – .78 – 18.55

High Current Yield 2428.67 + .01 + .69 – 6.82

High Yield Municipal 676.09 – .12 – .08 – 9.29

International Fund 2131.98 – .37 + 1.79 – 15.49

Science and Technology Fund 4474.66 – .03 + 2.61 – 21.80

Short Investment Grade 376.98 + .08 + .18 – 3.29

Short Municipal 189.83 – .02 – .05 – 1.72

US Government 665.99 + .06 – .40 – 8.28

