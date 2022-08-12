WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
August 12, 2022

Balanced Fund 15547.68 + .95 + 2.03 – 9.08

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2167.43 + .38 + .20 – 11.73

Emerging Markets 356.22 + 1.11 + 2.45 – 17.77

Equity Income Fund 17305.99 + 1.43 + 3.44 – 2.97

GNMA 731.30 + .23 + .40 – 5.99

General Municipal Debt 1410.94 – .04 – 8.25

Gold Fund 306.56 + 1.63 + 3.34 – 17.08

High Current Yield 2424.61 – .08 + .90 – 6.98

High Yield Municipal 676.92 – .01 + .06 – 9.18

International Fund 2140.07 + .67 + 2.39 – 15.16

Science and Technology Fund 4463.89 + 1.82 + 2.05 – 21.99

Short Investment Grade 376.61 + .02 + .19 – 3.38

Short Municipal 189.86 – .05 – .03 – 1.70

US Government 665.55 + .28 + .01 – 8.34

