The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 6:40 PM

Balanced Fund 15265.93 + .18 + .04 – 10.73

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2183.75 + .95 – .64 – 11.06

Emerging Markets 348.14 + .12 + 1.19 – 19.64

Equity Income Fund 16748.24 + .10 + .02 – 6.10

GNMA 731.08 + .37 – 1.06 – 6.02

General Municipal Debt 1410.68 – .02 – .20 – 8.27

Gold Fund 303.48 + 2.31 + 2.80 – 17.92

High Current Yield 2409.93 + .29 + .60 – 7.54

High Yield Municipal 676.89 + .05 – .04 – 9.19

International Fund 2096.19 + .29 – .37 – 16.90

Science and Technology Fund 4357.33 – .39 + 2.91 – 23.85

Short Investment Grade 376.19 + .08 – .38 – 3.49

Short Municipal 189.93 + .01 – .07 – 1.67

US Government 669.86 + .65 – .78 – 7.75

