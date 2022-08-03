Balanced Fund 15279.50 + .88 + 1.76 – 10.65
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2185.95 + .60 + 1.07 – 10.97
Emerging Markets 344.60 + .80 – .26 – 20.46
Equity Income Fund 16770.56 + .96 + 1.67 – 5.97
GNMA 733.05 + .30 + .33 – 5.76
General Municipal Debt 1415.43 – .20 + .87 – 7.96
Gold Fund 288.89 – 1.22 + 1.40 – 21.86
High Current Yield 2397.22 – .03 + 1.64 – 8.03
High Yield Municipal 678.59 – .18 + 1.15 – 8.96
International Fund 2091.32 + .75 + 1.05 – 17.10
Science and Technology Fund 4352.13 + 2.59 + 5.53 – 23.94
Short Investment Grade 376.48 + .05 – 3.42
Short Municipal 190.07 – .05 + .16 – 1.59
US Government 671.88 + .48 + .61 – 7.47
