The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 6:40 PM

Balanced Fund 15279.50 + .88 + 1.76 – 10.65

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2185.95 + .60 + 1.07 – 10.97

Emerging Markets 344.60 + .80 – .26 – 20.46

Equity Income Fund 16770.56 + .96 + 1.67 – 5.97

GNMA 733.05 + .30 + .33 – 5.76

General Municipal Debt 1415.43 – .20 + .87 – 7.96

Gold Fund 288.89 – 1.22 + 1.40 – 21.86

High Current Yield 2397.22 – .03 + 1.64 – 8.03

High Yield Municipal 678.59 – .18 + 1.15 – 8.96

International Fund 2091.32 + .75 + 1.05 – 17.10

Science and Technology Fund 4352.13 + 2.59 + 5.53 – 23.94

Short Investment Grade 376.48 + .05 – 3.42

Short Municipal 190.07 – .05 + .16 – 1.59

US Government 671.88 + .48 + .61 – 7.47

