The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 6:42 PM

Balanced Fund 15253.08 – .04 + 2.41 – 10.80

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2195.03 + .63 + 1.60 – 10.60

Emerging Markets 344.54 – .31 + .76 – 20.47

Equity Income Fund 16742.09 – .28 + 2.36 – 6.13

GNMA 738.60 + .24 + 1.40 – 5.05

General Municipal Debt 1413.03 + .07 + 1.10 – 8.12

Gold Fund 295.21 – .33 + 7.17 – 20.15

High Current Yield 2396.13 + .27 + 1.66 – 8.07

High Yield Municipal 677.51 + .23 + 1.49 – 9.10

International Fund 2110.40 + .30 + 2.97 – 16.34

Science and Technology Fund 4215.20 – .46 + 4.14 – 26.34

Short Investment Grade 377.56 + .03 + .45 – 3.14

Short Municipal 190.05 + .04 + .21 – 1.61

US Government 674.48 + .37 + 1.15 – 7.11

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

