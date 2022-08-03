WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
hrains mixed, Livestock higher

hrains mixed, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 3:46 PM

Wheat for Sep. declined 11 cents at $7.6375 a bushel; Sep. corn was up .25 cent at $5.9150 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 10.50 cents at $4.1050 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans dropped 11.25 cents at $15.58 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .33 cent at $1.3690 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.23 cents at $1.7935 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs gained 1.15 cents at $1.2100 a pound.

