Great Jobs That Pay $90K or More

Is $90K a good salary? U.S. households spent an average of $61,334 in 2020, according to the latest data available…

Is $90K a good salary?

U.S. households spent an average of $61,334 in 2020, according to the latest data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, inflation has soared since then, making everything from gas to groceries more expensive. To stay ahead, you may need to earn more money, and jobs that pay $90K might give you enough financial buffer to absorb further price increases. We searched our Best Jobs list to find jobs that offer a high salary but also score high for factors such as offering good job growth and positive work-life balance. Keep reading to see the 16 best jobs we found that pay $90,000 or more per year.

Marketing Manager

Median salary: $142,170

Education: Bachelor’s degree

A four-year degree can open the door to a six-figure salary and a rewarding career as a marketing manager. This occupation is ideal for anyone who is fascinated by the various ways companies brand themselves, set prices and create promotional campaigns. Workers in this field may also have to manage budgets, develop strategic plans and oversee staff.

Learn more about marketing managers.

Veterinarian

Median salary: $99,250

Education: Doctorate

There are a lot of “pandemic puppies” that were adopted during the early days of the COVID-19 shutdowns, and someone needs to provide their medical care. Veterinarians provide that care, and they are expected to see good job growth in the years to come. Of course, not every veterinarian works with companion animals — some specialize in livestock or exotic creatures.

Learn more about veterinarians.

Actuary

Median salary: $111,030

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Actuaries have a job that is notable for above average opportunities for advancement along with above average income potential. These professionals can be found most often in the insurance industry although other businesses may hire them as well. Their job involves using math and statistics to determine how likely certain actions — such as an insurance claim — are to occur. Outside of insurance, they may be asked to calculate the financial risk associated with certain business decisions.

Learn more about actuaries.

Nurse Anesthetist

Median salary: $183,580

Education: Master’s degree

Nurse anesthetists are highly skilled and highly compensated health professionals. To work in this field, registered nurses must have an advanced degree and experience in critical care. Only then can they be entrusted with the responsibility of administering general or regional anesthesia during surgery or medical procedures.

Learn more about nurse anesthetists.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Median Salary: $208,000

Education: Dental school, residency, certification

It shouldn’t be surprising that surgeons earn high salaries, and oral and maxillofacial surgeons can see incomes that exceed $200,000 per year. These professionals often begin their careers as dentists before pursuing the training needed to perform surgery on the face, jaw and mouth. Surgeons need to be precise and cool under pressure, meaning this career option might not be for everyone.

Learn more about oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

IT Manager

Median salary: $151,150

Education: Bachelor’s degree

If you are looking for jobs that pay at least $90,000 and don’t require an advanced education, IT managers might have the occupation for you. You’ll need to be comfortable with computers to work in this role, which can also be known as a computer and information systems manager. As that name suggests, these professionals are usually responsible for overseeing all aspects of a business or organization’s technology.

Learn more about IT managers.

Physician

Median salary: $208,000

Education: Medical school, residency, state licensure

Like surgeons, physicians are highly skilled medical professionals. They may provide general care to patients of all ages or specialize in certain ailments or populations. It’s a career choice that offers excellent pay and above average advancement opportunities, but you need to be prepared to spend years in medical school first.

Learn more about physicians.

Lawyer

Median Salary: $126,930

Education: Doctorate

Forget the stereotypes. Not every lawyer is the Perry Mason-type who spends their days in court. Plenty of attorneys work in less glamorous, but still well paid, specializations such as intellectual property, taxation and business finance. Becoming a lawyer requires an advanced education and passage of a state bar exam. However, once admitted to the bar, people can begin a lucrative career in occupation — which tops the U.S. News social services rankings at No. 1.

Learn more about lawyers.

Statistician

Median salary: $92,270

Education: Master’s degree

Statisticians not only have jobs that pay $90,000, but they also are poised to see tremendous job growth in the years to come, according to the BLS. Using their understanding of math and statistics, these workers help analyze information for the government, businesses, organizations and academic institutions.

Learn more about statisticians.

Financial Manager

Median salary: $134,180

Education: Bachelor’s degree

If you know the ins and outs of all the funds in your 401(k) plan, then you might enjoy a career as a financial manager. These workers are often hired by large corporations to oversee their finances. They may help with budgeting, cash flow and portfolio management. In many cases, they lead a team of workers and are responsible for ensuring that government reporting requirements are met.

Learn more about financial managers.

Data Scientist

Median salary: $98,230

Education: Bachelor’s degree

It’s no secret that companies and the government collect massive amounts of data nowadays. But in its raw form, it can be hard to use in any practical way. That’s where data scientists come in. This is a relatively new field that involves taking large data sets and turning them into understandable takeaways that leaders can use to make decisions.

Learn more about data scientists.

Software Developer

Median salary: $110,140

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Software developers benefit from a career that offers above average flexibility and ample opportunities for advancement. Whether they are developing applications or operating systems, these technology professionals have skills that are highly sought after. This profession also lends itself well to remote work and self employment, making it a good choice for those who prefer to work somewhere other than in an office.

Learn more about software developers.

Medical and Health Services Manager

Median salary: $104,280

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Despite being ranked No. 1 in business jobs by U.S. News, this occupation seems to fly under some people’s radar. These professionals need a bachelor’s degree, but positions don’t necessarily require a background in medicine. Instead of providing direct care, medical and health services managers work behind the scenes at health care facilities to schedule staff, manage finances and ensure government regulations are met.

Learn more about medical and health services managers.

Physician Assistant

Median salary: $115,390

Education: Master’s degree

Physician assistants have specialized degrees that allow them to do many tasks that were previously reserved for doctors. They may complete physicals, diagnose illnesses and write prescriptions. While state laws require them to be supervised by a physician, they may perform many of their duties independently.

Learn more about physician assistants.

Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $111,680

Education: Master’s degree

Like physician assistants, nurse practitioners are able to step in and fulfill many tasks previously associated with doctors. While their exact duties can depend on state laws, they may examine patients, order lab work and provide emergency care. Nurse practitioners may even serve as a patient’s primary care provider. This profession requires an advanced degree, but workers are paid significantly more than other registered nurses.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

Information Security Analyst

Median salary: $103,590

Education: Bachelor’s degree

With a bachelor’s degree and some work experience in information security, you might be able to land this job which takes the No. 1 overall spot in the U.S. News Best Jobs rankings. It also takes the top spot for the best STEM job and the best technology job. With cybersecurity a priority for many organizations, information security analysts are paid well to evaluate computer systems and create defenses against security threats.

Learn more about information security analysts.

These are 16 great jobs that pay $90K or more:

— Marketing Manager.

— Veterinarian.

— Actuary.

— Nurse Anesthetist.

— Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon.

— IT Manager.

— Physician.

— Lawyer.

— Statistician.

— Financial Manager.

— Data Scientist.

— Software Developer.

— Medical and Health Services Manager.

— Physician Assistant.

— Nurse Practitioner.

— Information Security Analyst.

More from U.S. News

What to Say When Negotiating Salary in a Job Offer

Should You Tell Your Co-Workers Your Salary?

How to Write a Goodbye Email to Co-Workers

Great Jobs That Pay $90K or More originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/23/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.