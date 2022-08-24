RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 10:59 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 16.75 cents at $7.7950 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 7.25 cents at $6.58 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 1 cent at $4.20 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was off 6.50 cents at 15.5875 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .58 cent at $1.4160 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .80 cent at $1.8165 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell 4.83 cents at $.9122 a pound.

