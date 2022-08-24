RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 3:42 PM

Wheat for Sep. gained 12.25 cents at $7.95 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 7.75 cents at $6.6575 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 11.25 cents at $4.24 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 6 cents at $15.6075 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.4132 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .32 cent at $1.8122 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 2.53 cents at $.9037 a pound.

