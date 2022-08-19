WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | 2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 3:33 PM

Wheat for Sep. advanced 21.75 cents at $7.5325 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 6.25 cents at $6.26 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 6 cents at $4.1875 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 6.75 cents at $14.8875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle up .33 cent at $1.4160 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .02 cent at $1.8150 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs fell .18 cent at $.9312 a pound.

