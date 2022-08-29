Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. advanced 35.25 cents at $8.20 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 15 cents at $6.8375 a bushel, Sep.…

Wheat for Sep. advanced 35.25 cents at $8.20 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 15 cents at $6.8375 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 1.50 cents at $4.1625 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 70.50 cents at $15.3475 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .75 cent at $1.4155 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 2.28 cents at $1.7992 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.60 cents at $.9225 a pound.

