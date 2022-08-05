WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » Latest News » grains mixe, Livestock higher

grains mixe, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Sep. fell 6.75 cents at $7.7575 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 8 cents at $6.1025 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 6.50 cents at $4.2250 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was off .25 cent at $16.1475 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .17 cent at $1.3787 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained .45 cent at $1.7952 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .17 cent at $1.2082 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Staff shortages persist at Department of Veterans Affairs

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up