grains mixe, Livestock higher

Wheat for Sep. fell 6.75 cents at $7.7575 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 8 cents at $6.1025 a bushel, Sep.…

Wheat for Sep. fell 6.75 cents at $7.7575 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 8 cents at $6.1025 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 6.50 cents at $4.2250 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was off .25 cent at $16.1475 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .17 cent at $1.3787 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained .45 cent at $1.7952 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .17 cent at $1.2082 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.