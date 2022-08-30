Grains lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for Sep. dropped 31.75 cents at $7.9825 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 4 cents at $6.7975 a bushel, Sep.…

Wheat for Sep. dropped 31.75 cents at $7.9825 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 4 cents at $6.7975 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 13.75 cents at $4.0250 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 21.75 cents at $15.13 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .95 cent at $1.4250 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained 2.25 cents at $1.8217 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.35 cents at $.9360 a pound.

