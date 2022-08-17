WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Explosions rock Crimea | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 11:14 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 27.50 cents at $7.68 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .50 cent at $6.13 a bushel; Sep. oats was down 21.50 cents at $4.3325 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans gained 9.75 cents at 14.70 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained .10 cent at $1.4160 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .38 cent at $1.8185 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off 3.70 cents at $.9607 a pound.

