WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea | Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Russian disinformation spreading
Home » Latest News » Grains, Livestock mixed

Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Sep. rose 1.75 cents at $7.8150 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 7 cents at $6.1550 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 21 cents at $4.40 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was up 73.75 cents at $16.9325 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .38 cent at $1.3797 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.47 cents at $1.7880 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .40 cent at $1.2220 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

CBP’s internal affairs division looks to hire hundreds of investigators

July federal retirement claims up from previous month, last year

Navy sets up new command to help with flailing recruiting numbers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up