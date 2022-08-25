RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25 | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 11:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 16.75 cents at $7.9625 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 10.25 cents at $6.6825 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 5 cents at $4.25 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was up 1.75 cents at 15.6050 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .48 cent at $1.4112 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.8165 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell 1.15 cents at $.9007 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DoD unveils plan to better brain health of service members

Watchdog: Ex-Interior head Zinke lied during casino probe

DHS eyes plan to use self-assessments to evaluate contractor cybersecurity

White House, NARA consider next steps as electronic records deadline looms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up