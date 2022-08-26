RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock lower

Grains higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 3:35 PM

Wheat for Sep. gained 15 cents at $7.8475 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 11.25 cents at $6.6875 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 2.75 cents at $4.1775 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 52.75 cents at $16.0525 a bushel.

Beef and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.4080 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.05 cents at $1.8220 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell .45 cent at $.9065 a pound.

