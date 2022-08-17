Fed panel: Delaware suit against oil industry is state issue

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by Delaware’s attorney general seeking to…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by Delaware’s attorney general seeking to hold the petroleum industry responsible for climate change effects in the state must be heard in state court instead of federal court. Wednesday’s ruling also applies to a similar lawsuit filed by the city of Hoboken, New Jersey, against the fossil-fuel industry. The lawsuits were filed in state courts but oil companies sought to move them to federal courts, arguing that they involved substantive federal issues and offshore oil production under federal leases. A panel of the Third Circuit rejected those arguments and upheld district court rulings remanding the complaints to state courts.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.