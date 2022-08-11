Delaware abortion helpline to provide free legal advice

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Justice is launching a helpline providing free legal advice about abortion access to…

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Justice is launching a helpline providing free legal advice about abortion access to people who live in and outside the state. The News Journal reports that officials announced Wednesday that lawyers from a dozen private Delaware law firms will answer legal questions pro bono on the helpline, which is now open. Delaware is one of a few states where access to abortion is codified as state law. Delaware lawmakers also passed legislation protecting people who travel from outside the state and undergo an abortion in Delaware and the health care workers who perform abortions.

