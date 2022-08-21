Companies With the Happiest Employees

Ingredients of a happy workplace Are you happy at your workplace? While happiness can be a relative term and difficult…

Ingredients of a happy workplace

Are you happy at your workplace? While happiness can be a relative term and difficult to quantify, certain characteristics of a company may translate to a relaxed and overall happy workforce. The opportunity to work in a hybrid or remote role, generous paid time off, 401(k) matching, medical insurance and wellness perks like fitness classes or gym memberships are all tangible benefits that can contribute to employee happiness. But other factors related to company culture, such as fulfilling jobs and a sense of community, can be just as crucial for making a great place to work.

Where employees are happiest

Workforce intelligence company Revelio Labs gathered information on 200 large companies to evaluate employee sentiment, gauging how employees feel about their jobs. Revelio Labs examined employee text reviews to see which companies’ employees say they feel fulfilled by their work or that their company provides a sense of community. To determine which companies should score highest in the compensation satisfaction category, salaries for each position were predicted based on job title, seniority of position, company and country where the employee is located. Revelio Labs then calculated the percentage of employees at each company above and below the industry median salary.

Based on this data, here are six companies where employees report finding their work fulfilling, feel a sense of community or are satisfied with their compensation.

Nvidia

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia ranks fourth for positive mentions of fulfillment, third for positive mentions of community and third for compensation satisfaction. Qualified Nvidia employees in the U.S. can take advantage of the company’s tuition reimbursement and student loan repayment programs. Nvidia also offers complimentary access to a financial concierge team from Charles Schwab, free on-site fitness classes, and family resources including reimbursement for qualified adoption-related expenses.

KLA

KLA placed fifth in the positive mentions of community metric and fourth in the compensation satisfaction category. The Silicon Valley-based company’s benefits for employees in the U.S. include student debt assistance and tuition reimbursement programs, opportunities to volunteer and get involved with the local community, and monthly wellness webinars.

Zoom

The information technology company whose name became synonymous with virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic garnered the top spot for employees expressing fulfillment from their jobs and the third spot for work-life balance. Among other benefits, Zoom offers its salaried, full-time employees in the U.S. unlimited paid time off and a yearly stock grant, and the company will match charitable contributions up to a $500 equivalent each year.

Atlassian

The software company whose products include Trello and Jira took the top spot for work-life balance, according to Revelio Labs data. Benefits for Atlassian’s U.S. employees include flexible work schedules, referral and counseling services and an annual health and wellness stipend that employees and their eligible family members can use for expenses like fitness classes and sporting equipment. The company also encourages its employees to take five paid days each year to volunteer for a charity of their choice and will match employee charitable contributions up to $1,000.

Enphase

Out of the 200 companies on which Revelio Labs collected data, Enphase Energy Inc. ranked first for compensation satisfaction and 13th for positive mentions of community. Enphase says employees at every level are involved in the company’s environmental goal-setting processes, and employee bonuses are tied to making progress toward those environmental-related goals.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm came out on top in the “company provides me a sense of community” category. The San Diego-based company offers U.S. employees a well-being incentive program and has rooms for breastfeeding mothers to use in its office buildings. Through its “Qclubs,” the company encourages employees to form and lead groups of their colleagues who share similar interests or hobbies. Qualcomm also has an employee recognition program and helps connect employees with volunteer opportunities that match their interests.

