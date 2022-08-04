WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 3:18 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 768 789½ 758¼ 782½ +18¾
Dec 789¾ 808¼ 778 802 +18½
Mar 807 826¾ 798 820½ +17¾
May 821 836½ 809 830¾ +17¼
Jul 816 833¼ 807 828¼ +16½
Sep 818½ 834½ 809¾ 829½ +15½
Dec 822¼ 838 814½ 833¼ +15
Mar 828¾ +14
May 820½ +13½
Jul 784¼ +13¾
Sep 777¾ +13¾
Dec 774¼ +13¾
Mar 764¼ +13¾
May 750 +13¾
Jul 717¾ +13¾
Est. sales 91,576. Wed.’s sales 112,699
Wed.’s open int 316,141
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 591½ 607 585¾ 602¼ +10¾
Dec 596¼ 610¾ 590½ 606¼ +10
Mar 604¼ 618¾ 598¼ 614¼ +10
May 608½ 623 602¾ 618¾ +10
Jul 609¾ 624 604 619½ +9¾
Sep 580½ 591¼ 575¾ 587½ +7
Dec 570¼ 580¼ 565¼ 576½ +6¼
Mar 574¼ 587 574¼ 584 +6¼
May 577¼ 590¼ 577¼ 588 +6¾
Jul 583 587 583 587 +7
Sep 541½ 547¼ 537¾ 547¼ +4¼
Dec 532 539 532 539 +4½
Jul 545 +4½
Dec 517¾ +4¼
Est. sales 238,324. Wed.’s sales 311,280
Wed.’s open int 1,354,270, up 6,376
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 415 419¼ 409 416 +5½
Dec 401¼ 403 391 399¼ +4½
Mar 393¾ 400¼ 393¾ 400¼ +4
May 396½ +5
Jul 394 +5
Sep 361¼ +5
Dec 361¼ +5
Mar 353½ +5
May 350¾ +5
Jul 327¼ +5
Sep 343 +5
Est. sales 260. Wed.’s sales 449
Wed.’s open int 2,667, up 75
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1552 1618 1552 1615 +57
Sep 1405 1466½ 1396 1461¼ +57½
Nov 1368¾ 1424 1359½ 1417¾ +48
Jan 1376¾ 1431½ 1367½ 1425½ +48
Mar 1378¾ 1431 1369¼ 1425½ +46¾
May 1379½ 1430¾ 1371 1426¼ +47
Jul 1375 1427¾ 1367½ 1423¼ +47¼
Aug 1357½ 1401 1357½ 1396¾ +46¼
Sep 1335¾ 1346¼ 1335¾ 1346¼ +43½
Nov 1279¾ 1329¼ 1277¼ 1326 +40½
Jan 1300 1329¼ 1300 1329¼ +40½
Mar 1321½ +40¼
May 1317¾ +40
Jul 1315¼ +39¼
Aug 1308½ +39¼
Sep 1287 +39¼
Nov 1252½ +39¼
Jul 1256½ +39¼
Nov 1222¼ +39¼
Est. sales 162,373. Wed.’s sales 147,239
Wed.’s open int 576,646, up 3,721
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 67.03 67.03 65.71 66.04 +.96
Sep 61.91 62.81 61.03 62.45 +.63
Oct 61.18 61.97 60.35 61.61 +.47
Dec 61.00 61.81 60.20 61.42 +.42
Jan 60.88 61.66 60.05 61.25 +.40
Mar 60.53 61.32 59.73 60.91 +.38
May 60.22 60.90 59.37 60.54 +.40
Jul 59.26 60.28 58.78 59.98 +.43
Aug 58.13 59.56 58.13 59.28 +.42
Sep 58.67 +.38
Oct 57.69 58.27 57.28 58.12 +.34
Dec 57.80 58.22 57.03 57.93 +.32
Jan 57.86 58.07 57.82 57.82 +.32
Mar 57.81 57.81 57.64 57.64 +.31
May 57.56 +.32
Jul 57.45 +.29
Aug 57.30 +.30
Sep 57.11 +.30
Oct 56.88 +.29
Dec 56.71 +.33
Jul 56.95 +.33
Oct 56.71 +.33
Dec 56.65 +.31
Est. sales 99,401. Wed.’s sales 98,418
Wed.’s open int 375,796, up 2,156
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 481.80 514.70 480.00 513.70 +32.00
Sep 432.20 455.70 430.00 453.50 +22.10
Oct 400.80 425.40 400.00 423.50 +22.80
Dec 398.10 422.60 397.00 420.70 +22.60
Jan 395.70 419.20 394.90 417.60 +21.60
Mar 392.30 413.90 391.00 412.50 +20.80
May 389.50 409.80 388.60 409.00 +20.10
Jul 388.50 407.80 387.60 407.10 +19.20
Aug 387.00 401.90 387.00 401.70 +18.10
Sep 385.00 394.30 385.00 394.30 +16.70
Oct 377.00 385.60 377.00 385.60 +15.20
Dec 376.70 385.70 376.70 385.20 +14.90
Jan 381.10 383.60 381.10 383.60 +14.70
Mar 379.00 +14.00
May 374.90 +12.70
Jul 373.70 +13.40
Aug 372.60 +13.40
Sep 366.00 +10.50
Oct 360.00 +6.10
Dec 356.00 +1.50
Jul 354.70 +.80
Oct 354.70 +.80
Dec 352.90 +.80
Est. sales 106,213. Wed.’s sales 96,773
Wed.’s open int 399,187, up 4,423

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

