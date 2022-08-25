CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|794¾
|803½
|766½
|769¾
|—25¼
|Dec
|813¼
|821½
|785¾
|789
|—24¼
|Mar
|827½
|836
|801¼
|804½
|—24
|May
|836
|844¾
|810½
|813¾
|—23½
|Jul
|834½
|845
|810¾
|814
|—24
|Sep
|841¼
|849¾
|815¾
|819
|—24
|Dec
|849¾
|857
|823½
|826¾
|—23¼
|Mar
|852
|852
|827¾
|827¾
|—22¼
|May
|823½
|—21¼
|Jul
|804½
|804½
|786¼
|788
|—19¼
|Sep
|774¼
|—19¼
|Dec
|765¾
|—19¼
|Mar
|755¾
|—19¼
|May
|741½
|—19¼
|Jul
|709¼
|—19¼
|Est. sales 80,579.
|Wed.’s sales 93,041
|Wed.’s open int 317,873
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|665
|674¼
|656¾
|657½
|—8¼
|Dec
|657
|666½
|649¼
|650
|—7¼
|Mar
|662
|671¼
|655
|656
|—6¾
|May
|662
|671¼
|656
|656¾
|—6¼
|Jul
|658½
|667½
|652
|653
|—5½
|Sep
|619¾
|626¼
|614¼
|615
|—4½
|Dec
|609½
|617½
|605
|606
|—4
|Mar
|617
|623½
|612¼
|613
|—4¼
|May
|615¾
|—4½
|Jul
|623½
|623½
|614¼
|614¼
|—4½
|Sep
|567
|—1½
|Dec
|559
|562¾
|555
|556
|—1½
|Jul
|561¾
|—1½
|Dec
|531½
|531½
|529
|529
|—2
|Est. sales 298,542.
|Wed.’s sales 371,226
|Wed.’s open int 1,312,862
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|430¼
|430¼
|409½
|415
|—9
|Dec
|418½
|424
|404
|408¼
|—10
|Mar
|422
|423
|409¾
|409¾
|—11
|May
|411½
|—10½
|Jul
|409¾
|—10¼
|Sep
|389½
|—10¼
|Dec
|389½
|—10¼
|Mar
|381¾
|—10¼
|May
|379
|—10¼
|Jul
|367
|Est. sales 234.
|Wed.’s sales 453
|Wed.’s open int 3,240,
|up 29
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1560
|1575¾
|1550¼
|1552½
|—8¼
|Nov
|1456¾
|1467
|1428½
|1431¼
|—25¾
|Jan
|1461
|1471¼
|1433½
|1436¼
|—25½
|Mar
|1460¼
|1470
|1435¼
|1437¾
|—23¾
|May
|1461½
|1470½
|1435¼
|1438½
|—23
|Jul
|1462½
|1467½
|1432¾
|1436¼
|—22
|Aug
|1446½
|1446½
|1413¾
|1418
|—21½
|Sep
|1393½
|1393½
|1376½
|1376½
|—18¾
|Nov
|1376
|1381¼
|1357
|1360
|—18
|Jan
|1373½
|1373½
|1360¾
|1363¼
|—17¾
|Mar
|1356½
|—16¾
|May
|1352
|1352½
|1352
|1352½
|—16½
|Jul
|1352
|1352
|1350¼
|1350¼
|—18
|Aug
|1339¾
|—18
|Sep
|1302
|—18
|Nov
|1265½
|1268
|1265½
|1268
|—10½
|Jul
|1266¾
|—10½
|Nov
|1222½
|—10½
|Est. sales 162,557.
|Wed.’s sales 201,061
|Wed.’s open int 612,450,
|up 1,232
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|68.88
|69.81
|68.29
|69.09
|+.32
|Oct
|66.80
|67.90
|66.36
|66.74
|—.06
|Dec
|65.98
|67.13
|65.54
|65.91
|—.07
|Jan
|65.51
|66.57
|65.07
|65.44
|—.04
|Mar
|65.08
|66.00
|64.49
|64.82
|—.06
|May
|64.74
|65.37
|63.97
|64.20
|—.09
|Jul
|63.76
|64.60
|63.25
|63.43
|—.13
|Aug
|63.07
|63.36
|62.44
|62.58
|—.18
|Sep
|62.06
|62.06
|61.83
|61.83
|—.16
|Oct
|61.40
|61.40
|61.18
|61.18
|—.10
|Dec
|61.67
|62.13
|60.75
|60.91
|—.10
|Jan
|60.67
|—.09
|Mar
|60.36
|—.09
|May
|60.20
|—.09
|Jul
|60.02
|—.09
|Aug
|59.68
|—.10
|Sep
|59.19
|—.04
|Oct
|58.48
|—.13
|Dec
|58.50
|+.02
|Jul
|58.61
|—.03
|Oct
|58.55
|—.03
|Dec
|58.36
|—.02
|Est. sales 136,298.
|Wed.’s sales 139,341
|Wed.’s open int 402,827
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|467.00
|469.20
|457.70
|458.00
|—9.70
|Oct
|430.90
|434.00
|418.00
|418.70
|—14.10
|Dec
|427.40
|430.30
|413.60
|414.30
|—15.00
|Jan
|423.60
|425.50
|410.50
|411.30
|—13.60
|Mar
|414.80
|416.80
|403.60
|404.70
|—11.00
|May
|411.60
|412.60
|401.00
|402.20
|—9.00
|Jul
|409.70
|411.30
|400.30
|401.70
|—8.10
|Aug
|403.40
|403.40
|397.70
|398.00
|—7.20
|Sep
|395.00
|395.00
|392.10
|392.60
|—5.90
|Oct
|386.90
|386.90
|385.60
|385.60
|—4.40
|Dec
|391.70
|391.70
|384.30
|385.10
|—4.10
|Jan
|382.70
|—4.30
|Mar
|378.20
|—3.60
|May
|375.40
|—3.60
|Jul
|374.00
|—3.70
|Aug
|372.20
|—3.70
|Sep
|362.30
|—3.70
|Oct
|357.40
|—3.70
|Dec
|359.60
|—2.30
|Jul
|357.60
|—2.30
|Oct
|357.60
|—2.30
|Dec
|355.80
|—2.30
|Est. sales 124,711.
|Wed.’s sales 130,176
|Wed.’s open int 418,204
