CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 794¾ 803½ 766½ 769¾ —25¼ Dec 813¼ 821½ 785¾ 789 —24¼ Mar 827½ 836 801¼ 804½ —24 May 836 844¾ 810½ 813¾ —23½ Jul 834½ 845 810¾ 814 —24 Sep 841¼ 849¾ 815¾ 819 —24 Dec 849¾ 857 823½ 826¾ —23¼ Mar 852 852 827¾ 827¾ —22¼ May 823½ —21¼ Jul 804½ 804½ 786¼ 788 —19¼ Sep 774¼ —19¼ Dec 765¾ —19¼ Mar 755¾ —19¼ May 741½ —19¼ Jul 709¼ —19¼ Est. sales 80,579. Wed.’s sales 93,041 Wed.’s open int 317,873 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 665 674¼ 656¾ 657½ —8¼ Dec 657 666½ 649¼ 650 —7¼ Mar 662 671¼ 655 656 —6¾ May 662 671¼ 656 656¾ —6¼ Jul 658½ 667½ 652 653 —5½ Sep 619¾ 626¼ 614¼ 615 —4½ Dec 609½ 617½ 605 606 —4 Mar 617 623½ 612¼ 613 —4¼ May 615¾ —4½ Jul 623½ 623½ 614¼ 614¼ —4½ Sep 567 —1½ Dec 559 562¾ 555 556 —1½ Jul 561¾ —1½ Dec 531½ 531½ 529 529 —2 Est. sales 298,542. Wed.’s sales 371,226 Wed.’s open int 1,312,862 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 430¼ 430¼ 409½ 415 —9 Dec 418½ 424 404 408¼ —10 Mar 422 423 409¾ 409¾ —11 May 411½ —10½ Jul 409¾ —10¼ Sep 389½ —10¼ Dec 389½ —10¼ Mar 381¾ —10¼ May 379 —10¼ Jul 367 Est. sales 234. Wed.’s sales 453 Wed.’s open int 3,240, up 29 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1560 1575¾ 1550¼ 1552½ —8¼ Nov 1456¾ 1467 1428½ 1431¼ —25¾ Jan 1461 1471¼ 1433½ 1436¼ —25½ Mar 1460¼ 1470 1435¼ 1437¾ —23¾ May 1461½ 1470½ 1435¼ 1438½ —23 Jul 1462½ 1467½ 1432¾ 1436¼ —22 Aug 1446½ 1446½ 1413¾ 1418 —21½ Sep 1393½ 1393½ 1376½ 1376½ —18¾ Nov 1376 1381¼ 1357 1360 —18 Jan 1373½ 1373½ 1360¾ 1363¼ —17¾ Mar 1356½ —16¾ May 1352 1352½ 1352 1352½ —16½ Jul 1352 1352 1350¼ 1350¼ —18 Aug 1339¾ —18 Sep 1302 —18 Nov 1265½ 1268 1265½ 1268 —10½ Jul 1266¾ —10½ Nov 1222½ —10½ Est. sales 162,557. Wed.’s sales 201,061 Wed.’s open int 612,450, up 1,232 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 68.88 69.81 68.29 69.09 +.32 Oct 66.80 67.90 66.36 66.74 —.06 Dec 65.98 67.13 65.54 65.91 —.07 Jan 65.51 66.57 65.07 65.44 —.04 Mar 65.08 66.00 64.49 64.82 —.06 May 64.74 65.37 63.97 64.20 —.09 Jul 63.76 64.60 63.25 63.43 —.13 Aug 63.07 63.36 62.44 62.58 —.18 Sep 62.06 62.06 61.83 61.83 —.16 Oct 61.40 61.40 61.18 61.18 —.10 Dec 61.67 62.13 60.75 60.91 —.10 Jan 60.67 —.09 Mar 60.36 —.09 May 60.20 —.09 Jul 60.02 —.09 Aug 59.68 —.10 Sep 59.19 —.04 Oct 58.48 —.13 Dec 58.50 +.02 Jul 58.61 —.03 Oct 58.55 —.03 Dec 58.36 —.02 Est. sales 136,298. Wed.’s sales 139,341 Wed.’s open int 402,827 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 467.00 469.20 457.70 458.00 —9.70 Oct 430.90 434.00 418.00 418.70 —14.10 Dec 427.40 430.30 413.60 414.30 —15.00 Jan 423.60 425.50 410.50 411.30 —13.60 Mar 414.80 416.80 403.60 404.70 —11.00 May 411.60 412.60 401.00 402.20 —9.00 Jul 409.70 411.30 400.30 401.70 —8.10 Aug 403.40 403.40 397.70 398.00 —7.20 Sep 395.00 395.00 392.10 392.60 —5.90 Oct 386.90 386.90 385.60 385.60 —4.40 Dec 391.70 391.70 384.30 385.10 —4.10 Jan 382.70 —4.30 Mar 378.20 —3.60 May 375.40 —3.60 Jul 374.00 —3.70 Aug 372.20 —3.70 Sep 362.30 —3.70 Oct 357.40 —3.70 Dec 359.60 —2.30 Jul 357.60 —2.30 Oct 357.60 —2.30 Dec 355.80 —2.30 Est. sales 124,711. Wed.’s sales 130,176 Wed.’s open int 418,204

