The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 3:18 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 794¾ 803½ 766½ 769¾ —25¼
Dec 813¼ 821½ 785¾ 789 —24¼
Mar 827½ 836 801¼ 804½ —24
May 836 844¾ 810½ 813¾ —23½
Jul 834½ 845 810¾ 814 —24
Sep 841¼ 849¾ 815¾ 819 —24
Dec 849¾ 857 823½ 826¾ —23¼
Mar 852 852 827¾ 827¾ —22¼
May 823½ —21¼
Jul 804½ 804½ 786¼ 788 —19¼
Sep 774¼ —19¼
Dec 765¾ —19¼
Mar 755¾ —19¼
May 741½ —19¼
Jul 709¼ —19¼
Est. sales 80,579. Wed.’s sales 93,041
Wed.’s open int 317,873
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 665 674¼ 656¾ 657½ —8¼
Dec 657 666½ 649¼ 650 —7¼
Mar 662 671¼ 655 656 —6¾
May 662 671¼ 656 656¾ —6¼
Jul 658½ 667½ 652 653 —5½
Sep 619¾ 626¼ 614¼ 615 —4½
Dec 609½ 617½ 605 606 —4
Mar 617 623½ 612¼ 613 —4¼
May 615¾ —4½
Jul 623½ 623½ 614¼ 614¼ —4½
Sep 567 —1½
Dec 559 562¾ 555 556 —1½
Jul 561¾ —1½
Dec 531½ 531½ 529 529 —2
Est. sales 298,542. Wed.’s sales 371,226
Wed.’s open int 1,312,862
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 430¼ 430¼ 409½ 415 —9
Dec 418½ 424 404 408¼ —10
Mar 422 423 409¾ 409¾ —11
May 411½ —10½
Jul 409¾ —10¼
Sep 389½ —10¼
Dec 389½ —10¼
Mar 381¾ —10¼
May 379 —10¼
Jul 367
Est. sales 234. Wed.’s sales 453
Wed.’s open int 3,240, up 29
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1560 1575¾ 1550¼ 1552½ —8¼
Nov 1456¾ 1467 1428½ 1431¼ —25¾
Jan 1461 1471¼ 1433½ 1436¼ —25½
Mar 1460¼ 1470 1435¼ 1437¾ —23¾
May 1461½ 1470½ 1435¼ 1438½ —23
Jul 1462½ 1467½ 1432¾ 1436¼ —22
Aug 1446½ 1446½ 1413¾ 1418 —21½
Sep 1393½ 1393½ 1376½ 1376½ —18¾
Nov 1376 1381¼ 1357 1360 —18
Jan 1373½ 1373½ 1360¾ 1363¼ —17¾
Mar 1356½ —16¾
May 1352 1352½ 1352 1352½ —16½
Jul 1352 1352 1350¼ 1350¼ —18
Aug 1339¾ —18
Sep 1302 —18
Nov 1265½ 1268 1265½ 1268 —10½
Jul 1266¾ —10½
Nov 1222½ —10½
Est. sales 162,557. Wed.’s sales 201,061
Wed.’s open int 612,450, up 1,232
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 68.88 69.81 68.29 69.09 +.32
Oct 66.80 67.90 66.36 66.74 —.06
Dec 65.98 67.13 65.54 65.91 —.07
Jan 65.51 66.57 65.07 65.44 —.04
Mar 65.08 66.00 64.49 64.82 —.06
May 64.74 65.37 63.97 64.20 —.09
Jul 63.76 64.60 63.25 63.43 —.13
Aug 63.07 63.36 62.44 62.58 —.18
Sep 62.06 62.06 61.83 61.83 —.16
Oct 61.40 61.40 61.18 61.18 —.10
Dec 61.67 62.13 60.75 60.91 —.10
Jan 60.67 —.09
Mar 60.36 —.09
May 60.20 —.09
Jul 60.02 —.09
Aug 59.68 —.10
Sep 59.19 —.04
Oct 58.48 —.13
Dec 58.50 +.02
Jul 58.61 —.03
Oct 58.55 —.03
Dec 58.36 —.02
Est. sales 136,298. Wed.’s sales 139,341
Wed.’s open int 402,827
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 467.00 469.20 457.70 458.00 —9.70
Oct 430.90 434.00 418.00 418.70 —14.10
Dec 427.40 430.30 413.60 414.30 —15.00
Jan 423.60 425.50 410.50 411.30 —13.60
Mar 414.80 416.80 403.60 404.70 —11.00
May 411.60 412.60 401.00 402.20 —9.00
Jul 409.70 411.30 400.30 401.70 —8.10
Aug 403.40 403.40 397.70 398.00 —7.20
Sep 395.00 395.00 392.10 392.60 —5.90
Oct 386.90 386.90 385.60 385.60 —4.40
Dec 391.70 391.70 384.30 385.10 —4.10
Jan 382.70 —4.30
Mar 378.20 —3.60
May 375.40 —3.60
Jul 374.00 —3.70
Aug 372.20 —3.70
Sep 362.30 —3.70
Oct 357.40 —3.70
Dec 359.60 —2.30
Jul 357.60 —2.30
Oct 357.60 —2.30
Dec 355.80 —2.30
Est. sales 124,711. Wed.’s sales 130,176
Wed.’s open int 418,204

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

