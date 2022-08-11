WAR IN UKRAINE: West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | Russia struggles with manpower shortage | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine | 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea
The Associated Press

August 11, 2022, 3:18 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 800 820¾ 794½ 810¾ +11
Dec 816¼ 836 810¾ 826¼ +10
Mar 833¼ 851½ 827¾ 841¼ +8½
May 843¾ 861 839 850¾ +7½
Jul 843 858½ 838¼ 849 +6¼
Sep 850 859¼ 848¼ 851¼ +5½
Dec 847 863½ 847 855½ +5¾
Mar 852 852¾ 852 852¾ +6
May 845¼ +6
Jul 802 810½ 802 810½ +8
Sep 796¾ +1
Dec 793¼ +1
Mar 783¼ +1
May 769 +1
Jul 736¾ +1
Est. sales 124,526. Wed.’s sales 149,756
Wed.’s open int 320,184
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 621 630¾ 618¾ 629¼ +8
Dec 618 628½ 615¼ 627¾ +9¼
Mar 625¼ 635¼ 622¼ 634½ +8¾
May 628¾ 637¾ 626½ 637½ +8¼
Jul 629 637¼ 626 636¼ +7
Sep 595¾ 605 594 602¾ +5¾
Dec 586¾ 596 585 593¼ +5¾
Mar 593¼ 602¾ 592½ 600¾ +5½
May 604½ 604½ 601¾ 604¼ +5½
Jul 604¼ 604¼ 601¼ 602¾ +5
Sep 557 +4
Dec 543 549 543 547½ +4
Jul 553½ +4
Dec 520 525 520 523¾ +3¾
Est. sales 248,312. Wed.’s sales 398,165
Wed.’s open int 1,314,461
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 431 458½ 428¾ 454¾ +26½
Dec 407½ 428 401½ 424 +18¼
Mar 407¼ 429 404 425¾ +18½
May 410 425¼ 410 425¼ +18¼
Jul 422¾ +18¼
Sep 393¼ +18¾
Dec 393¼ +18¾
Mar 385½ +18¾
May 382¾ +18¾
Jul 359¼ +18¾
Sep 375 +18¾
Est. sales 435. Wed.’s sales 164
Wed.’s open int 2,681
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1690 1737¾ 1690 1709½ +20¾
Sep 1504½ 1537 1489¼ 1520¼ +11¼
Nov 1425½ 1453¾ 1418¼ 1448½ +20¾
Jan 1431¼ 1459¼ 1424 1455 +21¼
Mar 1432½ 1458¾ 1426 1454¾ +20¼
May 1434½ 1459 1427 1454¾ +19½
Jul 1433¼ 1456½ 1425 1452½ +19½
Aug 1407 1429½ 1406¼ 1428 +19
Sep 1372¼ 1382½ 1372 1380¼ +21¼
Nov 1339½ 1367 1335½ 1363 +21¼
Jan 1353 1367¾ 1353 1366 +21½
Mar 1357¼ +21¼
May 1352¼ +20¾
Jul 1350 +20¼
Aug 1343 +20¼
Sep 1321 +20¼
Nov 1285½ 1286¾ 1280 1280 +15¾
Jul 1284 +15¾
Nov 1249 1249 1243¾ 1243¾ +13
Est. sales 134,654. Wed.’s sales 178,546
Wed.’s open int 586,515, up 3,307
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 70.88 71.97 70.88 71.97 +1.41
Sep 67.11 69.37 66.55 69.30 +1.92
Oct 65.90 68.07 65.47 67.98 +1.68
Dec 65.61 67.73 65.15 67.62 +1.63
Jan 65.32 67.27 64.89 67.19 +1.55
Mar 64.71 66.64 64.41 66.57 +1.43
May 64.00 66.03 63.85 65.94 +1.31
Jul 63.50 65.27 63.26 65.18 +1.23
Aug 62.60 64.28 62.60 64.28 +1.11
Sep 63.49 +.97
Oct 62.06 62.75 62.06 62.74 +.82
Dec 62.47 62.66 61.78 62.49 +.80
Jan 62.29 62.29 62.28 62.28 +.76
Mar 62.04 +.75
May 61.90 +.73
Jul 61.73 +.69
Aug 61.49 +.68
Sep 61.04 +.63
Oct 60.85 +.60
Dec 60.74 +.58
Jul 60.98 +.58
Oct 60.74 +.58
Dec 60.66 +.58
Est. sales 119,542. Wed.’s sales 132,868
Wed.’s open int 398,102
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 523.00 526.90 520.20 520.20 +4.60
Sep 451.00 461.20 449.80 456.50 +6.90
Oct 413.90 421.70 411.70 416.90 +4.50
Dec 408.80 416.80 406.50 412.40 +4.60
Jan 405.60 412.70 403.10 408.20 +4.10
Mar 399.50 406.00 397.00 400.60 +2.70
May 395.80 402.00 394.40 396.80 +2.50
Jul 394.40 400.30 392.60 395.40 +2.60
Aug 393.70 393.70 390.30 390.40 +2.80
Sep 387.60 387.60 383.90 384.10 +2.90
Oct 377.90 377.90 376.90 376.90 +2.80
Dec 376.50 377.30 375.80 376.30 +2.30
Jan 373.70 374.30 373.70 374.30 +2.30
Mar 369.70 +2.00
May 366.70 +2.00
Jul 365.20 +2.10
Aug 364.10 +2.10
Sep 357.50 +2.10
Oct 351.50 +2.10
Dec 351.30 +1.20
Jul 351.00 +1.20
Oct 351.00 +1.20
Dec 349.20 +1.20
Est. sales 92,573. Wed.’s sales 116,863
Wed.’s open int 406,988, up 1,282

