CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 800 820¾ 794½ 810¾ +11 Dec 816¼ 836 810¾ 826¼ +10 Mar 833¼ 851½ 827¾ 841¼ +8½ May 843¾ 861 839 850¾ +7½ Jul 843 858½ 838¼ 849 +6¼ Sep 850 859¼ 848¼ 851¼ +5½ Dec 847 863½ 847 855½ +5¾ Mar 852 852¾ 852 852¾ +6 May 845¼ +6 Jul 802 810½ 802 810½ +8 Sep 796¾ +1 Dec 793¼ +1 Mar 783¼ +1 May 769 +1 Jul 736¾ +1 Est. sales 124,526. Wed.’s sales 149,756 Wed.’s open int 320,184 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 621 630¾ 618¾ 629¼ +8 Dec 618 628½ 615¼ 627¾ +9¼ Mar 625¼ 635¼ 622¼ 634½ +8¾ May 628¾ 637¾ 626½ 637½ +8¼ Jul 629 637¼ 626 636¼ +7 Sep 595¾ 605 594 602¾ +5¾ Dec 586¾ 596 585 593¼ +5¾ Mar 593¼ 602¾ 592½ 600¾ +5½ May 604½ 604½ 601¾ 604¼ +5½ Jul 604¼ 604¼ 601¼ 602¾ +5 Sep 557 +4 Dec 543 549 543 547½ +4 Jul 553½ +4 Dec 520 525 520 523¾ +3¾ Est. sales 248,312. Wed.’s sales 398,165 Wed.’s open int 1,314,461 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 431 458½ 428¾ 454¾ +26½ Dec 407½ 428 401½ 424 +18¼ Mar 407¼ 429 404 425¾ +18½ May 410 425¼ 410 425¼ +18¼ Jul 422¾ +18¼ Sep 393¼ +18¾ Dec 393¼ +18¾ Mar 385½ +18¾ May 382¾ +18¾ Jul 359¼ +18¾ Sep 375 +18¾ Est. sales 435. Wed.’s sales 164 Wed.’s open int 2,681 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1690 1737¾ 1690 1709½ +20¾ Sep 1504½ 1537 1489¼ 1520¼ +11¼ Nov 1425½ 1453¾ 1418¼ 1448½ +20¾ Jan 1431¼ 1459¼ 1424 1455 +21¼ Mar 1432½ 1458¾ 1426 1454¾ +20¼ May 1434½ 1459 1427 1454¾ +19½ Jul 1433¼ 1456½ 1425 1452½ +19½ Aug 1407 1429½ 1406¼ 1428 +19 Sep 1372¼ 1382½ 1372 1380¼ +21¼ Nov 1339½ 1367 1335½ 1363 +21¼ Jan 1353 1367¾ 1353 1366 +21½ Mar 1357¼ +21¼ May 1352¼ +20¾ Jul 1350 +20¼ Aug 1343 +20¼ Sep 1321 +20¼ Nov 1285½ 1286¾ 1280 1280 +15¾ Jul 1284 +15¾ Nov 1249 1249 1243¾ 1243¾ +13 Est. sales 134,654. Wed.’s sales 178,546 Wed.’s open int 586,515, up 3,307 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 70.88 71.97 70.88 71.97 +1.41 Sep 67.11 69.37 66.55 69.30 +1.92 Oct 65.90 68.07 65.47 67.98 +1.68 Dec 65.61 67.73 65.15 67.62 +1.63 Jan 65.32 67.27 64.89 67.19 +1.55 Mar 64.71 66.64 64.41 66.57 +1.43 May 64.00 66.03 63.85 65.94 +1.31 Jul 63.50 65.27 63.26 65.18 +1.23 Aug 62.60 64.28 62.60 64.28 +1.11 Sep 63.49 +.97 Oct 62.06 62.75 62.06 62.74 +.82 Dec 62.47 62.66 61.78 62.49 +.80 Jan 62.29 62.29 62.28 62.28 +.76 Mar 62.04 +.75 May 61.90 +.73 Jul 61.73 +.69 Aug 61.49 +.68 Sep 61.04 +.63 Oct 60.85 +.60 Dec 60.74 +.58 Jul 60.98 +.58 Oct 60.74 +.58 Dec 60.66 +.58 Est. sales 119,542. Wed.’s sales 132,868 Wed.’s open int 398,102 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 523.00 526.90 520.20 520.20 +4.60 Sep 451.00 461.20 449.80 456.50 +6.90 Oct 413.90 421.70 411.70 416.90 +4.50 Dec 408.80 416.80 406.50 412.40 +4.60 Jan 405.60 412.70 403.10 408.20 +4.10 Mar 399.50 406.00 397.00 400.60 +2.70 May 395.80 402.00 394.40 396.80 +2.50 Jul 394.40 400.30 392.60 395.40 +2.60 Aug 393.70 393.70 390.30 390.40 +2.80 Sep 387.60 387.60 383.90 384.10 +2.90 Oct 377.90 377.90 376.90 376.90 +2.80 Dec 376.50 377.30 375.80 376.30 +2.30 Jan 373.70 374.30 373.70 374.30 +2.30 Mar 369.70 +2.00 May 366.70 +2.00 Jul 365.20 +2.10 Aug 364.10 +2.10 Sep 357.50 +2.10 Oct 351.50 +2.10 Dec 351.30 +1.20 Jul 351.00 +1.20 Oct 351.00 +1.20 Dec 349.20 +1.20 Est. sales 92,573. Wed.’s sales 116,863 Wed.’s open int 406,988, up 1,282

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.