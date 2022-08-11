CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|800
|820¾
|794½
|810¾
|+11
|Dec
|816¼
|836
|810¾
|826¼
|+10
|Mar
|833¼
|851½
|827¾
|841¼
|+8½
|May
|843¾
|861
|839
|850¾
|+7½
|Jul
|843
|858½
|838¼
|849
|+6¼
|Sep
|850
|859¼
|848¼
|851¼
|+5½
|Dec
|847
|863½
|847
|855½
|+5¾
|Mar
|852
|852¾
|852
|852¾
|+6
|May
|845¼
|+6
|Jul
|802
|810½
|802
|810½
|+8
|Sep
|796¾
|+1
|Dec
|793¼
|+1
|Mar
|783¼
|+1
|May
|769
|+1
|Jul
|736¾
|+1
|Est. sales 124,526.
|Wed.’s sales 149,756
|Wed.’s open int 320,184
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|621
|630¾
|618¾
|629¼
|+8
|Dec
|618
|628½
|615¼
|627¾
|+9¼
|Mar
|625¼
|635¼
|622¼
|634½
|+8¾
|May
|628¾
|637¾
|626½
|637½
|+8¼
|Jul
|629
|637¼
|626
|636¼
|+7
|Sep
|595¾
|605
|594
|602¾
|+5¾
|Dec
|586¾
|596
|585
|593¼
|+5¾
|Mar
|593¼
|602¾
|592½
|600¾
|+5½
|May
|604½
|604½
|601¾
|604¼
|+5½
|Jul
|604¼
|604¼
|601¼
|602¾
|+5
|Sep
|557
|+4
|Dec
|543
|549
|543
|547½
|+4
|Jul
|553½
|+4
|Dec
|520
|525
|520
|523¾
|+3¾
|Est. sales 248,312.
|Wed.’s sales 398,165
|Wed.’s open int 1,314,461
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|431
|458½
|428¾
|454¾
|+26½
|Dec
|407½
|428
|401½
|424
|+18¼
|Mar
|407¼
|429
|404
|425¾
|+18½
|May
|410
|425¼
|410
|425¼
|+18¼
|Jul
|422¾
|+18¼
|Sep
|393¼
|+18¾
|Dec
|393¼
|+18¾
|Mar
|385½
|+18¾
|May
|382¾
|+18¾
|Jul
|359¼
|+18¾
|Sep
|375
|+18¾
|Est. sales 435.
|Wed.’s sales 164
|Wed.’s open int 2,681
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1690
|1737¾
|1690
|1709½
|+20¾
|Sep
|1504½
|1537
|1489¼
|1520¼
|+11¼
|Nov
|1425½
|1453¾
|1418¼
|1448½
|+20¾
|Jan
|1431¼
|1459¼
|1424
|1455
|+21¼
|Mar
|1432½
|1458¾
|1426
|1454¾
|+20¼
|May
|1434½
|1459
|1427
|1454¾
|+19½
|Jul
|1433¼
|1456½
|1425
|1452½
|+19½
|Aug
|1407
|1429½
|1406¼
|1428
|+19
|Sep
|1372¼
|1382½
|1372
|1380¼
|+21¼
|Nov
|1339½
|1367
|1335½
|1363
|+21¼
|Jan
|1353
|1367¾
|1353
|1366
|+21½
|Mar
|1357¼
|+21¼
|May
|1352¼
|+20¾
|Jul
|1350
|+20¼
|Aug
|1343
|+20¼
|Sep
|1321
|+20¼
|Nov
|1285½
|1286¾
|1280
|1280
|+15¾
|Jul
|1284
|+15¾
|Nov
|1249
|1249
|1243¾
|1243¾
|+13
|Est. sales 134,654.
|Wed.’s sales 178,546
|Wed.’s open int 586,515,
|up 3,307
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|70.88
|71.97
|70.88
|71.97
|+1.41
|Sep
|67.11
|69.37
|66.55
|69.30
|+1.92
|Oct
|65.90
|68.07
|65.47
|67.98
|+1.68
|Dec
|65.61
|67.73
|65.15
|67.62
|+1.63
|Jan
|65.32
|67.27
|64.89
|67.19
|+1.55
|Mar
|64.71
|66.64
|64.41
|66.57
|+1.43
|May
|64.00
|66.03
|63.85
|65.94
|+1.31
|Jul
|63.50
|65.27
|63.26
|65.18
|+1.23
|Aug
|62.60
|64.28
|62.60
|64.28
|+1.11
|Sep
|63.49
|+.97
|Oct
|62.06
|62.75
|62.06
|62.74
|+.82
|Dec
|62.47
|62.66
|61.78
|62.49
|+.80
|Jan
|62.29
|62.29
|62.28
|62.28
|+.76
|Mar
|62.04
|+.75
|May
|61.90
|+.73
|Jul
|61.73
|+.69
|Aug
|61.49
|+.68
|Sep
|61.04
|+.63
|Oct
|60.85
|+.60
|Dec
|60.74
|+.58
|Jul
|60.98
|+.58
|Oct
|60.74
|+.58
|Dec
|60.66
|+.58
|Est. sales 119,542.
|Wed.’s sales 132,868
|Wed.’s open int 398,102
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|523.00
|526.90
|520.20
|520.20
|+4.60
|Sep
|451.00
|461.20
|449.80
|456.50
|+6.90
|Oct
|413.90
|421.70
|411.70
|416.90
|+4.50
|Dec
|408.80
|416.80
|406.50
|412.40
|+4.60
|Jan
|405.60
|412.70
|403.10
|408.20
|+4.10
|Mar
|399.50
|406.00
|397.00
|400.60
|+2.70
|May
|395.80
|402.00
|394.40
|396.80
|+2.50
|Jul
|394.40
|400.30
|392.60
|395.40
|+2.60
|Aug
|393.70
|393.70
|390.30
|390.40
|+2.80
|Sep
|387.60
|387.60
|383.90
|384.10
|+2.90
|Oct
|377.90
|377.90
|376.90
|376.90
|+2.80
|Dec
|376.50
|377.30
|375.80
|376.30
|+2.30
|Jan
|373.70
|374.30
|373.70
|374.30
|+2.30
|Mar
|369.70
|+2.00
|May
|366.70
|+2.00
|Jul
|365.20
|+2.10
|Aug
|364.10
|+2.10
|Sep
|357.50
|+2.10
|Oct
|351.50
|+2.10
|Dec
|351.30
|+1.20
|Jul
|351.00
|+1.20
|Oct
|351.00
|+1.20
|Dec
|349.20
|+1.20
|Est. sales 92,573.
|Wed.’s sales 116,863
|Wed.’s open int 406,988,
|up 1,282
