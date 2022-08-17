Best Jobs That Allow You to Travel

Satisfy your wanderlust with these travel jobs. Seeing the country — or the world — doesn’t have to be something…

Satisfy your wanderlust with these travel jobs.

Seeing the country — or the world — doesn’t have to be something you only do on vacation. There are plenty of traveling jobs that make it easy to earn money while also satisfying your wanderlust.

We sorted through all the top career choices in our 2022 Best Jobs rankings to find those jobs that allow you to travel. These aren’t all jobs that require travel, but rather, some are career choices that offer you flexibility to take trips when you wish. They also come with good pay, low unemployment rates and perks such as a good work-life balance. All salary and job growth data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here’s a look at some jobs that travel enthusiasts might love.

Environmental Science and Protection Technician

Median Salary: $46,850

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 10.6%

Environmental science and protection technicians are employed by consulting firms, the government and other organizations to monitor the environment for pollution and contaminants. Some of their work might take place in a laboratory, but they may also be called upon to travel to manufacturing facilities or lakes and streams to conduct fieldwork.

An associate degree is the standard level of education needed to work as an environmental science and protection technician, although some people in the field have bachelor’s degrees. Positions that involve handling hazardous materials may require specialized training. According to our analysis, this occupation gets high marks for being low-stress, having good future prospects and a robust job market.

Learn more about environmental science and protection technicians.

Interpreter and Translator

Median Salary: $52,330

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 23.7%

Interpreters and translators can find jobs across the globe. Bilingual individuals are needed to translate between languages in settings ranging from business conference rooms to the offices of the United Nations. Nearly a quarter of interpreters and translators are self-employed, according to the BLS, while others may have a single employer or work for a staffing company that places them in various positions.

Many professionals in the field have a bachelor’s degree, but more importantly, interpreters and translators must have native-level proficiency in at least two languages. Our Best Jobs analysis found this career choice is one of the top options available when it comes to work-life balance.

Learn more about interpreters and translators.

Flight Attendant

Median Salary: $59,050

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 30.4%

It would be hard to have a list of jobs that pay you to travel without including flight attendants. These professionals wear many hats as they help ensure air travel is safe and comfortable for airline passengers. They demonstrate safety procedures, serve refreshments and must be ready to act in the event of an emergency. Between flights, they may have the opportunity to explore a variety of cities and countries, depending on their assigned air routes.

Flight attendants don’t need a degree, but they generally must have a high school diploma or GED. Once hired, they typically complete a training program through their airline, and they may also need to pass a physical exam before being allowed to fly.

Learn more about flight attendants.

Political Scientist

Median Salary: $125,350

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 8.6%

Political scientists have a less common travel job, but one you shouldn’t overlook if you are interested in how government works. While more than half of political scientists are employed by the federal government, others may work for nonprofits and universities. Although not required for all jobs, their work may take them to various regions for meetings or research.

Most political scientists have advanced degrees — either a master’s or doctoral degree — in a field such as public policy, political theory or international relations. The one downside to this career choice is that our Best Jobs methodology found it ranks below average in terms of opportunities for advancement.

Learn more about political scientists.

Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median Salary: $46,470

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 52.1%

Jobs for solar photovoltaic installers are expected to see phenomenal growth in the years to come. These workers install solar panels, and the push for renewable energy is making this an in-demand career choice. If you want to pursue a job in this field, you may have to travel to states such as California, Texas or Arizona, which have the highest concentration of solar photovoltaic installers, according to the BLS.

This is a hands-on occupation that involves working outside, and you’ll need to be comfortable with heights since solar panels are often installed on roofs. A degree isn’t necessary although some community colleges and trade schools offer certificate programs for solar photovoltaic installers. However, many employers are willing to train workers who have a high school diploma.

Learn more about solar photovoltaic installers.

Pilot

Median Salary: $130,440

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 12.9%

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see pilots on a list of the best jobs that allow you to travel. These professionals guide commercial and airline planes to points all over the world. Between flights, pilots may have the opportunity to explore some of the most popular and beautiful destinations across the globe.

To fly commercially, a pilot must have a commercial pilot’s license from the Federal Aviation Administration. Airline pilots usually have a bachelor’s degree and may start out as commercial pilots flying charter flights or aerial tours. It’s only after they have spent thousands of hours in the air that an airline will put them in the cockpit to fly their customers on domestic or international routes.

Learn more about pilots.

Actor

Median Salary: $43,760

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 32.4%

You don’t need to be on the A-list to pursue a career in acting. Plenty of people are needed for smaller roles, theater productions and commercials. And while not all are jobs that require travel and pay well, there are opportunities to be part of traveling productions or shoot on location.

Although some actors study their craft in college, a formal education is not necessary. Still, you may find taking dance, voice or acting lessons can help increase your chances of landing a role.

Learn more about actors.

Electrician

Median Salary: $56,900

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 9.1%

Skilled trades never go out of style, and electricians will continue to be in demand regardless of whether electricity is produced by coal or renewable resources. Some workers stay close to home, but others may travel as part of a team that completes large projects. Even electricians who work for small firms may find they receive regular time off that allows them to see the world while on vacation.

Electricity can be dangerous so electricians must complete a thorough training process before they can be licensed by their state and work independently. In many cases, that training includes an apprenticeship program that can involve four to five years of on-the-job training.

Learn more about electricians.

Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median Salary: $31,730

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 7.6%

Landscapers and groundskeepers may mow lawns, plant trees and create walkways. It’s an ideal job for those who like to work outdoors and have an affinity for plants. These are also jobs that allow you to travel. Since landscaping is seasonal work in parts of the country, that allows workers plenty of time off to travel in the off-season.

There are no formal education requirements for landscapers and groundskeepers, and many people learn the ins and outs of this career on the job. For those who want to advance their career, industry groups such as the National Association of Landscape Professionals and the International Society of Arboriculture have professional certification programs available.

Learn more landscapers and groundskeepers.

Massage Therapist

Median Salary: $43,620

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 32.2%

Massage therapists might work in a small geographic area, or they could travel extensively if employed by a cruise line or sports team. Therapists who work at resorts or on cruises are generally providing massages that encourage relaxation and wellness while those who travel with athletes may help them improve performance or avoid injury.

Almost all states and Washington, D.C., require massage therapists to be licensed or certified. That typically means therapists must graduate from an approved massage therapy program and pass an exam. According to our Best Jobs analysis, massage therapists not only have excellent job prospects, but they also have lower than average stress levels and a good work-life balance.

Learn more about massage therapists.

Wind Turbine Technician

Median Salary: $56,230

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 68.2%

Wind turbine technicians don’t just have jobs that allow you to travel, but they also have the No. 1 maintenance and repair job in the nation, according to our Best Jobs analysis. These professionals inspect and maintain turbines that produce wind energy. It’s a field that’s in-demand, typically low-stress and offers the flexibility to travel — either to job sites or during time off.

Some wind turbine technicians are trained on the job, but it is increasingly common for them to complete a formal training program. Offered by technical schools and similar institutions, these programs may cover everything from electrical safety to how to rappel off the side of a wind turbine if needed.

Learn more about wind turbine technicians.

Civil Engineer

Median Salary: $88,570

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 8.2%

We can thank civil engineers for the roads and bridges we drive on every day. They also design dams, tunnels, water systems and other infrastructure. Project managers often have jobs that require travel since they must be on-site to oversee construction progress and troubleshoot any problems.

Civil engineers need at least a bachelor’s degree, and those in advanced positions may have a graduate degree as well. This is a profession that leans heavily on math and science so it’s best for those with an aptitude in those fields. Professional certification is available from some industry groups, and state licensure may be required for some roles.

Learn more about civil engineers.

Web Developer

Median Salary: $77,200

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 12.8%

If you want to be a digital nomad — that is, someone who can work remotely from anywhere — web development can be a perfect profession. These workers create websites, and that’s a job that can be done almost anywhere with an internet connection.

To get one of these traveling jobs, you don’t necessarily need a bachelor’s degree although they are becoming more common. But you do need to have a good understanding of computer coding and programming. That knowledge can be self taught or obtained through a variety of courses that may be offered in person or online.

Learn more about web developers.

Construction Manager

Median Salary: $97,180

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 11.5%

With good job growth, construction managers have another job that can lead to travel opportunities. These professionals oversee the construction of everything from housing developments to roadways. Managers who work for large firms may be sent to various locations to lead a project.

Some people rise to the rank of manager after years spent working in the construction industry. However, employers may prefer to hire someone with an associate or bachelor’s degree in the field, particularly for large or complex projects. Professional certification for construction managers is voluntary and offered through industry organizations such as the Construction Management Association of America and the American Institute of Contractors.

Learn more about construction managers.

Veterinarian

Median Salary: $99,250

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 16.8%

While veterinarians who specialize in companion animals may practice in an office, those who work with large or exotic animals typically must travel to see their patients. For instance, food animal veterinarians may make rounds to farms and ranches while food safety and inspection veterinarians may inspect livestock as well as enforce government safety regulations.

The current job market and anticipated future employment growth is good for veterinarians. However, to be eligible for one of these jobs, you’ll need a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and a state license. Most veterinary medicine programs take four years of schooling beyond an undergraduate degree. Depending on the state, both national and state licensure exams may be required before someone can begin working as a veterinarian.

Learn more about veterinarians.

Software Developer

Median Salary: $110,140

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 22.2%

From your computer’s operating system to your favorite app, software developers create the programs we use on a daily basis. They may work in offices or travel to meet clients. This is also a job that lends itself well to remote work, meaning people can feel free to travel and work wherever they like so long as they have access to a computer and reliable internet.

A bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology is the standard education in the field. According to our Best Jobs methodology, software developers enjoy above average flexibility and excellent prospects for advancement. This career also scores high for offering a positive work-life balance and good future growth.

Learn more about software developers.

Information Security Analyst

Median Salary: $103,590

Expected Job Growth by 2030: 33.3%

As a fast-growing occupation, information security analysts are responsible for keeping computer networks and systems safe. They monitor for breaches and look for weaknesses within a system. While some information security analysts work in an office for a specific business, others travel the country — and world — to meet with clients and test their networks.

Information security analysts usually have a bachelor’s degree in a computer-related field such as computer science, programming or information assurance. Some companies may prefer to work with analysts who have a master’s degree or established work history. Professional certification is also available for these professionals.

Learn more about information security analysts.

These are 17 great travel jobs:

— Environmental Science and Protection Technician.

— Interpreter and Translator.

— Flight Attendant.

— Political Scientist.

— Solar Photovoltaic Installer.

— Pilot.

— Actor.

— Electrician.

— Landscaper and Groundskeeper.

— Massage Therapist.

— Wind Turbine Technician.

— Civil Engineer.

— Web Developer.

— Construction Manager.

— Veterinarian.

— Software Developer.

— Information Security Analyst.

More from U.S. News

Is a Toxic Mindset Affecting Your Work Performance?

20 Jobs That Pay $80K or More

Low-Stress Jobs

Best Jobs That Allow You to Travel originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/18/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.